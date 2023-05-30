Console & Associates, P.C.: Over Five Million Patient Social Security Numbers SSNs Leaked in PharMerica Data Breach

MARLTON, N.J., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of consumers are now learning that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised when hackers breached PharMerica's computer network earlier this year. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of current and former PharMerica patients and want customers who were affected by the breach to understand their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of millions of patients who filled prescriptions at PharMerica has been compromised. Now, customers' names, Social Security numbers, home addresses, dates of birth and protected health information may be in the hands of criminals looking to steal patients' identities.

On May 12, 2023, PharMerica filed a notice of data breach affecting consumers nationwide with the Attorney General of Maine.

While the PharMerica breach affected patients who filled prescriptions with the company, it is possible that your information may have been compromised, even if you are unsure if you used PharMerica in the past.

According to the notice, the data breach affected 5,815,591 people.

The external system breach occurred from March 12-13, 2023. During that time, hackers had access to the confidential information of PharMerica patients. On March 21, 2023, PharMerica confirmed that 5,815,591 people were affected by the breach.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes patients':

Names,

Dates of Birth,

Social Security numbers,

Addresses,

Medication list, and

Health insurance information.

If you receive a data breach notice from PharMerica, you are one of over five million people who could now be at risk of identity theft—and the life-interrupting financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

In the company's data breach letter, PharMerica offers affected patients 12 months of credit monitoring and identity protection services through Experian IdentityWorks. Patients who receive a data breach notification letter from PharMerica should enroll in this service immediately. However, they should know that one year of credit monitoring is not enough to protect them from the risks of a data breach.

What should you do if you receive a PharMerica data breach letter? Patients who receive a data breach letter from PharMerica should take steps to protect themselves.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights in the wake of the PharMerica breach, interested parties can also learn more about this data breach.

The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are committed to protecting consumers' rights and advancing data security. Console & Associates, P.C. investigates all types of data breaches, including those stemming from malware, ransomware, and phishing attacks. Anyone who has received a Notice of Data Breach letter from PharMerica may contact the firm to learn more about their rights.

