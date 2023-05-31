BeachBound® Vacations Launches the Perfect Beach Finder™, a Unique Multi-Pronged Search Tool To Help Travelers Find Their Perfect Beach

Now Offering Comprehensive and Personalizable Search Tool Including the Perfect Beach Finder™ Quiz For Vacation Packages in Beach Destinations Worldwide

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BeachBound® Vacations , the online vacation provider that specializes in beach getaways, today announces the launch of its latest trip planning tool that takes heavy decision making out of the equation when it comes to planning a beach vacation. With four distinct features, the Perfect Beach Finder™ , allows travelers to browse vacations via a map, trip deal calendar, a quiz that delivers personalized results, or a list of vacations sorted by travelers' local airport. One year after BeachBound launched, the platform continues to innovate its functions to best support sunseekers and beach lovers searching for their dream vacation without the stress.

BeachBound Vacations (PRNewswire)

"We believe this innovative addition to BeachBound Vacations will take us even further into the space and help deliver unique and trusted recommendations to help travelers plan their best beach vacation," said Michael Lowery, Head of Global Consumer Business, BeachBound Vacations.

Understanding that travelers' preferences vary when it comes to imagining and planning a trip, the Perfect Beach Finder™ includes four search engine features:

Perfect Beach Finder™ Quiz: Not sure where to start when planning a vacation? The Perfect Beach Finder™ Quiz asks questions to help travelers choose the best resort for them based on size, culinary delights, cultural experiences, entertainment, and more. The quiz digs into what is important to travelers about their vacation, rendering suggestions based on personal interests outside of the typical filters such as price, size and location. By asking questions such as "What's your ideal energy level on vacation?" or "How do you like to dine on vacation?," BeachBound can narrow down the hunt for the best beach and resort suited to each traveler's needs.

Browse All Beaches: For the traveler that wants to keep all options on the table, the "Browse All Beaches" tool outlines all vacations available from the predetermined airport. Avoid the headache of having to conduct individual searches and browse the most affordable dates for each destination. From there, searches can be narrowed down based on price point, resort ranking, number of nights and more.

Shop Deal Calendar: Because the idea of relaxing on a beach should never be stressful, consumers with flexible dates and destinations can search vacation options through the lens of price to find the trip that fits their fancy and their budget. Similarly to the Browse All Beach feature, the tool can be filtered and sorted by destination, hotel star rating, length of stay, etc., ultimately leading planners to the best vacation for their price range.

Explore Map: The interactive map that is highlighted within this feature invites travelers to admire the world at their fingertips and all the places they may go. Browse the map of all of BeachBound Vacations' destinations and see total vacation package pricing to featured resorts pinpointed on a map. Maybe you'll find somewhere new to explore that you never knew you could go to before. Exploring the map gives travelers the opportunity to picture themselves all over the world and become inspired to find the deal that suits them best.

"Based on our experience, we know that sometimes all people need is a vacation and what makes that vacation perfect is different for everyone," said Dana Studebaker, Vice President of Marketing, Consumer Brands at BeachBound Vacations. "We think the Perfect Beach Finder™ helps families, friends, couples and more, easily pinpoint the best resort and destination for them without being overwhelmed by too many choices."

BeachBound's Perfect Beach Finder™ takes the stress out of travel planning by allowing travelers to consider all destinations at once rather than searching destination by destination, ultimately, saving time and energy that is better spent creating memories with loved ones on a beautiful beach resort.

About BeachBound®

Online travel agency, BeachBound, connects travelers with worldwide beach vacations and experiences, including resorts, flights, excursions, and transfers. Part of the leading North American tour operator, ALG Vacations, BeachBound offers both all-inclusive and curated beach experiences spanning an extensive list of over 70 destinations worldwide. BeachBound provides a one-stop travel shop for customers looking for unforgettable beach experiences. To learn more about BeachBound visit the website at beachbound.com or follow the brand on social media on Facebook (@beachboundvacations) and Instagram (@BeachBoundVacations).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BeachBound