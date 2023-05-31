HOUSING WORKS PARTNERS WITH NEW YORK'S TOP CHEFS FOR THE RETURN OF THE "FEAST FOR THE BOOKS" CULINARY EVENT

CURATED BY SUPERIORITY BURGER CHEF BROOKS HEADLEY

BITES + COCKTAILS FROM:

HAGS NYC, FROM LUCIE, HA'S DAC BIET, YELLOW ROSE, GEM/GEM WINE, DHAMAKA AND SUPERIORITY BURGER

THURSDAY, JUNE 15, 2023 | 6-9PM

@ THE HOUSING WORKS BOOKSTORE

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Works , a NYC non-profit organization that provides advocacy, support and lifesaving services to those impacted by homelessness and HIV/AIDS, announces the return of "Feast For The Books". After a three-year hiatus, the culinary benefit recommences on June 15, 2023 at the Housing Works bookstore in Soho. The highly anticipated event is curated by Housing Works Board Member and Superiority Burger Chef Brooks Headley showcasing a lineup of a host of the city's best chefs who have generously donated their time in support of Housing Works.

(PRNewswire)

"Feast For The Books" will feature a variety of cocktails (provided by Tip Top) and generous samples from the menus of the exciting roster of critically-acclaimed chefs to showcase both their culinary creativity and commitment to Housing Works' mission to end AIDS and homelessness. The event will be hosted by journalist and culinary enthusiast Les Trent. The event is sponsored by Davis + Gilbert LLP.

The 2023 lineup of chefs/restaurants include:

Tickets are now available for purchase with detailed pricing and schedule information available here . Proceeds from "Feast For The Books" support Housing Works' ongoing advocacy and integrated services including trailblazing work to address HIV/AIDS and homelessness.

What: FEAST FOR THE BOOKS

When: June 15, 2023 | 6-9PM

Where: Housing Works' Bookstore | 126 Crosby St, NYC

Tickets: Link to Purchase

About Housing Works

For over 30 years, Housing Works has fueled the fight to end HIV and Homelessness through fashion. Our Thrift Shops and signature events directly benefit our trailblazing work in grassroots activism, healthcare, and housing. Housing Works led the way during the height of the AIDS crisis in New York City, and continues to lead advocacy efforts in support of health equity and social justice.

For more information about Housing Works visit housingworks.org . Join Housing Works on Facebook . Follow Housing Works on Twitter and Instagram .

