Brand Achieves Second-Highest Monthly Sales Total in Company History

Telluride, Sportage and Seltos SUVs and EV6 crossover EV set all-time May records

Seven Kia models experienced double- or triple-digit year-over-year increases

Kia's electrified offerings up 33-percent over previous May 2022 record performance

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing Kia America continues its hot streak as the brand posted total May sales of 71,497 units, marking the second-highest monthly sales total in company history and the tenth consecutive month of year-over-year sales increases. May sales were up 23-percent over the same period last year, with several models posting double- and even triple-digit sales increases, including: Seltos (+171-percent); Stinger (+102-percent); Carnival (+80-percent); Soul (+45-percent); Telluride (+35-percent); Sportage (+24-percent) and Sorento (+13-percent). May sales were driven by Kia's lineup of capable SUVs, which increased 35-percent year-over-year and accounted for 74-percent of the brand's total volume. The Sportage, Telluride and Seltos models also set best-ever May sales records, up 17-, 29- and 39-percent, respectively, over each model's previous record-setting May performances set in 2021. In addition, Seltos set an all-time monthly sales record with sales up 15-percent over the previous best-ever monthly sales performance set by the model in March 2021. Sales of Kia's electrified models set a new May record – posting a 33-percent increase over May 2022 – and a new any-month record up by 4-percent over the previous record which was set just last month. Sales of the all-electric Kia EV6 also set a new May sales record, increasing 7-percent over May 2022. In addition, overall sales of the model increased 80-percent over last month thanks in part to a marketing campaign and competitive lease program.

Kia America’s Growth Continues with Tenth Straight Year-Over-Year Monthly Sales Increases (PRNewswire)

"As evidenced by the triple-digit year-over-year jump for the significantly enhanced 2024 Seltos, Kia continues to stir the market with cutting-edge design, innovative technology, advanced safety features, and proven reliability that customers demand," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "More than two out of every three Kia vehicles sold in the U.S. today is a utility vehicle, and in combination with our growing lineup of advanced electrified offerings, we have strong tailwinds to push our business forward for the remainder of the year."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives as well as significant industry awards that were bestowed on various models within Kia's world-class line-up, including:

Seven Kia vehicles received the highest honors from the editors of Money in the magazine's inaugural "Best Autos of 2023" awards. The Carnival MPV, K5, Soul, Sportage, Sportage Hybrid, Stinger, and Telluride each were named "Best Overall and Best Value" in their respective categories, and nine other Kia models were recognized as attribute winners. This is the first time that nearly every Kia model currently on sale was named to a single list of the automotive industry's top vehicles.





The 2023 Kia Sportage was named a winner of a Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX award. Completely redesigned for the 2023 model year, the Sportage earned high marks for its comfortable and upscale interior, along with its easy-to-use controls and center display.





The brand's return to the 2023 Electrify Expo, which opened in Long Beach on May 19 . Electrify Expo is a nationwide tour of events that bring together leaders in electrification. The Electrify Expo provides attendees the opportunity to drive the Kia EV6, which was the winner of the esteemed North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ award and the EV6 GT, which was recently announced as winner of the 2023 World Performance Car, in addition to the multi award-winning Niro EV. Attendees will also be among the first to see the recently introduced all-new EV9, Kia's first dedicated three-row EV SUV 1 . In addition to the Long Beach event, Kia will participate in four upcoming Electrify Expo 2023 events, including: San Francisco , New York , Seattle and Miami .





A $7,500 EV lease bonus on the lease of a new 2023 EV6. The bonus is applied as a capitalized cost reduction and is available to well-qualified lessees from now until July 5, 2023 . Well-qualified lessees approved by Kia Finance can lease a 2023 EV6 Wind RWD for $499 a month for 36 months with $4,999 due at lease inception2. Alternatively, for well-qualified buyers, Kia Finance America is offering up to $3,750 in standard-rate finance bonus cash towards the purchase of a new 2023 Kia EV63.



MONTH OF MAY YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2023 2022 2023 2022 EV6 2,237 2,088 6,870 10,001 Rio 2,216 3,210 12,016 11,932 Forte 10,023 9,211 51,731 42,507 K5 5,502 6,014 24,825 29,390 Stinger 903 448 3,912 4,450 Soul 5,971 4,116 29,545 22,654 Niro 3,334 3,694 16,160 15,943 Seltos 7,449 2,752 26,771 17,573 Sportage 12,862 10,363 57,972 38,203 Sorento 7,764 6,846 34,895 30,912 Telluride 10,005 7,398 45,750 37,707 Carnival 3,231 1,800 13,391 6,925 Total 71,497 57,941 323,838 268,198



Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 The EV9 is expected to arrive in the United States in Q4 2023. Inventory expected to be extremely limited.

2 Call 800-333-4KIA for details. Closed-end lease based on new 2023 EV6 Wind RWD (Model #N4352) subject to credit approval, dealer participation, and vehicle availability. Offer shown based on $4,999 due at lease signing including $499 first monthly payment, $3,850 capitalized cost reduction, $650 acquisition fee, plus tax, title, license and registration fees, dealer conveyance fee, processing fee or optional service fee and any emission testing charge. No security deposit required. $7,500 EV Lease Bonus not available for cash. Application of $7,500 Lease Bonus results in a net capitalized cost of $38,675. Offer shown total lease payments are $22,464. Actual payments may vary. Purchase option at lease-end for offer shown of residual value of $29,014.50. Lessee is responsible for insurance, maintenance, repairs, $.20 per mile over 10,000 miles/year, excess wear, and a $400 termination fee*. Lease offer applies to EV6 (MSRP $50,025, includes freight, and excludes taxes, title, license, additional options and retailer charges). Actual prices set by dealer. Must take delivery from retail stock by 7/5/2023. Dealer contribution may vary and could affect actual lease payment. See dealer for warranty and lease details or go to kia.com.

*Termination fee for all states except CO, IN, IA, KS, ME, OK, SC, WI, WV & WY.

*WI termination fee: The amount of the base monthly lease payment or $400, whichever is less.

3 $3,750 Kia Finance America (KFA) Standard APR Bonus Cash ("Standard BC") available on the purchase of new 2023 Kia EV6 vehicles financed with the KFA standard rate programs. Standard rate financing available subject to credit approval by KFA to well-qualified buyers and not available on balloon financing. No down payment required. Standard BC must be applied as down payment. Standard BC not available on leases and may not be combined with Customer Cash incentives or non-standard rate finance offers offered by KFA. Must take delivery from retail stock of a participating dealer through 7/5/2023. Call 800-333-4KIA for details. Closed-end lease based on new 2023 EV6 Wind RWD (Model #N4352) subject to credit approval, dealer participation, and vehicle availability. Offer shown based on $4,999 due at lease signing including $499 first monthly payment, $3,850 capitalized cost reduction, $650 acquisition fee, plus tax, title, license and registration fees, dealer conveyance fee, processing fee or optional service fee and any emission testing charge. No security deposit required. $7,500 EV Lease Bonus not available for cash. Application of $7,500 Lease Bonus results in a net capitalized cost of $38,675. Offer shown total lease payments are $22,464. Actual payments may vary. Purchase option at lease-end for offer shown of residual value of $29,014.50. Lessee is responsible for insurance, maintenance, repairs, $.20 per mile over 10,000 miles/year, excess wear, and a $400 termination fee*. Lease offer applies to EV6 (MSRP $50,025, includes freight, and excludes taxes, title, license, additional options and retailer charges). Actual prices set by dealer. Must take delivery from retail stock by 7/5/2023. Dealer contribution may vary and could affect actual lease payment. See dealer for warranty and lease details or go to kia.com.

*Termination fee for all states except CO, IN, IA, KS, ME, OK, SC, WI, WV & WY.

*WI termination fee: The amount of the base monthly lease payment or $400, whichever is less.

*CO, IA, KS, ME, OK, WV & WY termination fee: The amount of two times the base monthly lease payment or $400, whichever is less.

*IN & SC termination fee: The amount of three times the base monthly lease payment or $400, whichever is less.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America