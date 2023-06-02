LIGHTBOX LAB-GROWN DIAMONDS ACHIEVE CARBON NEUTRALITY

The industry leader achieves Carbon Trust certification for its lab-grown diamonds and commits to reducing emissions across entire value chain

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading lab-grown diamond company, Lightbox announced its lab-grown diamonds have been certified carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust, an independent global climate consultancy. Lightbox worked with the Carbon Trust to transparently calculate and certify the cradle-to-gate carbon footprint of its lab-grown diamond, which includes the totality of the process, from synthesizing a rough stone, to producing a final polished stone, and includes all raw materials, energy, waste, and transportation. The company will also put in place a carbon reduction plan to further cut down emissions across its entire value chain.

"Today's announcement is an important milestone on our path to sustainability," shared Antoine Borde, CEO of Lightbox. "Reducing the environmental impact of creating our lab-grown diamonds is an important priority, and we will continue to pursue this goal by taking additional steps to achieve a carbon neutral position across our entire organization." added Borde.

To achieve carbon neutrality on all its lab-grown diamonds, Lightbox is following the internationally recognized standard, PAS 2060, which requires the company to measure and reduce its emissions. For Lightbox, this begins with its synthesis process, the most energy intensive aspect of creating its lab-grown diamond products. By using 100% renewable wind energy to grow its stones, Lightbox has reduced its potential emissions by approximately 79%. The company is offsetting any remaining greenhouse gas emissions it produces through carbon certified offset projects supporting the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure in more emission-intensive locations, including Bangladesh and China as well as India, where Lightbox cuts and polishes its stones.

To underpin Lightbox's carbon neutral commitment, the company has pledged to further reduce emissions in all areas of its supply chain, including raw materials, transportation, and packaging along with continued innovations in research and development to reach higher levels of efficiency within the next two years.

Lightbox's commitment to sustainability goes beyond improving its environmental footprint. The company is also focused on developing social responsibility initiatives that benefit the communities where it operates, including the implementation of a fair pay standard that ensures everyone in its supply chain is paid a fair and living wage.

ABOUT LIGHTBOX

Launched in 2018, Lightbox is an innovative lab-grown diamond company offering premium fashion jewelry at accessible prices. Built on more than 50 years of Element Six's ground-breaking science and technology, Lightbox manufactures its high-quality, carbon neutral lab-grown diamonds in pink, blue and white at its state-of-the-art facility in Gresham, Oregon using 100% renewable wind energy. With a transparent and inclusive approach, Lightbox offers consumers extraordinary product at exceptional value. Learn more at www.lightboxjewelry.com.

©Lightbox Jewelry Ltd 2021.

