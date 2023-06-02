NOW OPEN: MARGARITAVILLE® BEACH RESORT RIVIERA MAYA WELCOMES FIRST GUESTS TO EXPERIENCE ALL-INCLUSIVE, ADULTS-ONLY DESTINATION

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 1st, Margaritaville® Beach Resort Riviera Maya, Mexico, officially opened its doors, welcoming guests to the first adults-only resort within the all-inclusive Island Reserve collection. The resort invites guests to a world of debuts for the brand, like the first oceanfront LandShark Brewery, new room categories & suites that up the wow factor, nine world-class restaurants and bars, a 10,000 sq. ft. spa, and exclusive wedding and event venues providing the ultimate adults-only escape.

"We're delighted to welcome our first guests to Margaritaville Beach Resort Riviera Maya," said Grecia Lopez, General Manager. "The world-class all-inclusive resort offers the ultimate in adults-only escapes, inviting guests to indulge in five-star global dining, unparalleled service, luxurious amenities, spectacular entertainment, unparalleled views, and so much more."

Luxury Accommodations Meet Coastal Chic

Each of the 355 suites at Margaritaville Beach Resort Riviera Maya features comfortable amenities, the option to connect with an adjoining room, and coastal-inspired decor. All accommodations open to a furnished private balcony or terrace overlooking the ocean or the resort's pools or gardens. Whether guests spend their getaway soaking up breathtaking sea views in a King or Queen Paradise Room, taking dips in the Luxury Paradise Suite's private swim-up pool, or indulging in total luxury in a top-of-the-line Coral Reefer Signature Suite, they're in for a five-star stay with 13 luxury room types to choose from.

Dinner with a View

As part of the all-inclusive experience, Margaritaville Beach Resort Riviera Maya boasts five spectacular restaurants, with plenty of outdoor seating and an expansive terrace that opens directly onto the pool. For elevated date nights with authentic Old-World fare, guests can look to brand staples like Frank & Lola's or JWB Steakhouse for a classic steakhouse experience with a contemporary twist.

The resort will also debut two new concepts, including Far Side Of The World, a concept exclusive to Margaritaville's all-inclusive resorts, with Pacific Rim cuisine inspired by faraway places, unique culinary selections, bamboo shacks, and the vastness of the Pacific Ocean. And the Salted Rim Margarita Bar & Lounge, which invites guests to revel in Caribbean elegance with authentic and extensive tequila and mezcal selections to create an array of adventurous creations.

First LandShark Brewery in Mexico

Margaritaville Beach Resort Riviera Maya features the first LandShark Brewery in Mexico and the first oceanfront brewery location in the Island Reserve collection. The brewery is the perfect spot to enjoy smokehouse classics and signature LandShark lagers brewed on-site. LandShark Brewery features plenty of outdoor seating— including two terraces overlooking the calm Caribbean waters. Guests can drop by to meet the brewmaster, enjoy a beer sampler tray or beer-matching menu, and jam out to live music and performances.

A Balance of Always-on Entertainment & Relaxation

In addition to poolside performances by local bands, DJ-driven pool parties, mixology classes, dance lessons, Caribbean parades, and so much more, guests can enjoy trivia, pickleball, cornhole, and tequila tastings to make the most of every moment at the all-inclusive resort.

Guests can also relax and unwind at the 10,000 sq. ft. St. Somewhere Spa, complete with nine treatment rooms, and choose from an array of tropically inspired spa services designed to awaken the senses, strengthen circulation, soothe nerves, improve digestion, and promote a balanced metabolism with custom-designed treatments, such as an invigorating Gingerita Body Scrub or a Watermelon Basil Vodkatini Pedicure. The St. Somewhere Spa also includes a couple's suite and state-of-the-art 2,000 sq. ft. Fins Up! Fitness Center with a 700 sq. ft. outdoor terrace.

Elevated Wedding Experiences & Events

At Margaritaville Beach Resort Riviera Maya, guests can exchange vows with their toes in the sand. Couples will find an array of venues with stunning views, fit for weddings of all shapes and sizes. Margaritaville Beach Resort Riviera Maya features the largest sky wedding terrace in the region and across the all-inclusive Island Reserve resort collection, Island Overwater Wedding Packages that elevate the couple's ceremony as they exchange their vows over the pool on a transparent platform, and ballrooms with over 5,000 sq. ft. of premium space for up to 400 people with three breakout rooms boasting unobstructed views of the Mexican-Caribbean Sea.

To celebrate the resort's debut, those who book between June 1st - June 5th, 2023 can save up to 60 percent on a five-night stay through the 5 o'Clock Somewhere Sale, with opening rates starting at $159 per person per night for travel from now through January 24, 2024. Or enter the Grand Opening Sweepstakes for a chance to win a 4 day/3 night Island Reserve Inclusive® stay for two, plus $1,000 towards airline tickets and an exclusive invite to the resort's official grand opening party this fall.

About Margaritaville® Beach Resort Riviera Maya

Margaritaville Beach Resort Riviera Maya opened in June 2023 as the first adult-only resort within the Margaritaville all-inclusive Island Reserve collection, offering unparalleled views, chef-curated menus, premium libations, and spectacular services and amenities. Located in sunny Riviera Maya, Mexico, the luxury resort features the first oceanfront LandShark Brewery, 355 premium suites, nine world-class restaurants and bars, a 10,000 sq. ft. spa, and unforgettable wedding and event venues. For more information on Margaritaville® Beach Resort Riviera Maya, visit the website and follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

