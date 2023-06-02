This Week in Sports News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the Big Ten's first LGBTQ+ symposium and ASICS' new running shoe.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the sports industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

PR Newswire Weekly Sports Press Release Roundup, May 29-June 2, 2023. Photo provided by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. https://prn.to/3IOI6wx (PRNewswire)

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

1. Big Ten Conference to Host its First LGBTQ+ Symposium

The Big Ten will welcome more than 100 student-athletes, coaches and administrators from its 14 (soon-to-be 16) member institutions – along with a remarkable group of guest speakers – marking the conference's ongoing commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.

2. When They Hit a Three, Burritos Are Free: Chipotle Launches "Free-Pointer"

Chipotle is launching "Free-Pointer" for a championship matchup featuring two of the top 3-point-shooting teams from the 2023 playoffs, so fans can expect many buckets and many free burritos.

3. Frito-Lay North America signs on as Tournament Supporter for FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™

Steven Williams, CEO, Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods North America, said, "As our snacks are known to bring people together for iconic moments in sports, we look forward to using our role in this momentous occasion in women's sports to support the athletes and fans alike."

4. Borg-Warner Trophy® Awarded to 2023 Indianapolis 500 Winner Josef Newgarden

In recognition of his win, Newgarden's face will be the 110th added onto the sterling silver Borg-Warner Trophy, which is 110 pounds and measures 5 feet and 4 inches tall.

5. Stefon Diggs and the Diggs Deep Foundation: Making a Difference in the DC Area

The Diggs Deep Foundation was established through Athletes Charitable, a division of United Charitable, with a vision to provide immediate and ongoing emotional support and financial assistance to children and their families in the DC area.

6. USA Softball Partners with Yakkertech and SoftballCloud to Bring Advanced Data and Analytics to Hall of Fame Stadium

"This technology will allow all athletes playing at our facility to take their game to the next level while also enhancing the overall experience at the Softball Capital of the World®️," said USA Softball Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Craig Cress.

7. Brady's End Family Fire Program, Athletes Unveil 'Gunboxing' Videos in New Campaign to Promote Safe Gun Storage

Six athletes, most of whom are gun owners, unveiled a new social media video campaign promoting the life-saving message of safe gun storage.

8. Pop-Tarts® Intercepts College Football Fandom With First-Ever Pop-Tarts Bowl

Pop-Tarts®, the iconic brand known for mixing flavor and fun to create indulgent snacks for any occasion, announced its next Crazy Good takeover with the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, this December.

9. New Tool May Help Spot "Invisible" Brain Damage in College Athletes

An artificial intelligence computer program that processes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) can accurately identify changes in brain structure that result from repeated head injury, a new study in student athletes shows.

10. ClashTV Announces Launch of 2023 Summer Streetball Streaming Season The interactive livestreaming and creator monetization platform for high-engagement sports will stream over 800 games this summer, expanding its league coverage more than 200%.

11. Fitness & Yoga Campus, Camp Los Angeles, Warms Up for Summer Expansion in West L.A. With an increased footprint of 4,000 square feet, the brand now brings over 200 community-driven, adventure-filled weekly classes starting every 15 minutes to 1,000 CAMPers daily, adding Circuit to its schedule of Yoga, Stations and Sculpt, which features mat Pilates.

12. ASICS Reaches New Levels of Comfort for a Stability Shoe with the Landmark GEL-KAYANO™ 30

The new running shoe features brand new adaptive technology to provide runners with exceptional stability and unprecedented comfort for the full duration of a run – from first stride, until last.

