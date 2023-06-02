United Imaging to Unveil Ultra-Modern MRI Technology Platform at ISMRM in Toronto

In addition to the uMR® Jupiter 5T, the 12-year old company will exhibit its uAIFi artificial intelligence technology platform and translational medical research systems, and present an open MR development platform that includes AI-empowered reconstruction.

HOUSTON, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in manufacturing advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, is a Silver sponsor at this year's ISMRM meeting, where it will show its full range of advanced preclinical and clinical MRI technology for the first time.

United Imaging will also host a Symposium at ISMRM, on Sunday, June 4th at 12 noon moderated by Dr. Abram Voorhees, about the role of 5T in expanding access to ultra-high-field MRI ("Introducing uMR Jupiter 5T: An Entirely New Species"). United Imaging introduced the 5T Jupiter, a whole-body 5 Tesla magnet designed to open access to ultra-high-field MRI, at ECR in Vienna earlier this year; it is not commercially available for clinical use in the U.S. The Symposium will also cover the Application Developing Environment and Programming Tools - ADEPT, a comprehensive open MR development platform including pulse sequence design and AI-empowered reconstruction – also not commercially available for clinical use in the U.S. United Imaging will be located at booth #G29.

"We've been supporting ISMRM and engaging with the community for many years," said Abram Voorhees, Ph.D., Vice President of the MR business in the United States, "and the time is right for United Imaging to exhibit at this important meeting. The conversations we hope to engage in are about MRI innovations that expand accessibility of the technology – for research and clinical application – to put new and powerful tools in the hands of those that can advance the science and serve the patients in their communities – that is what our mission of Equal Healthcare for All™ is about."

Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D., CEO of United Imaging Healthcare Solutions, echoed the importance of the company's mission. "A lot of the industry talks about "access" – it's a very common term. In our mission, which we pursue every day, the emphasis is on "equal." It's not enough to provide access to MRI – we believe people should have access to exams of similar quality whoever they are and wherever they live. Our role in that as a manufacturer should be to develop technology that can be made accessible seamlessly across our systems, and to any type of facility, not just those which are well funded or in an academic institution. We challenge ourselves and the rest of the manufacturing community to innovate that way, in technology and in business models, to bring the imaging technologies to market in novel ways to all communities."

Delivering on that promise of equal access, United Imaging is also pleased to announce newly FDA cleared 1.5T and 3T system releases including uMR® 680 and uMR OMEGA® with detachable tables, SuperFlex coils, and device-less respiratory gating -- and a new software release that will bring the latest software baseline to all United Imaging MR systems. To continuously increase equal access for patients, the company's latest innovations will be delivered to the United Imaging installed base as part of the company's Software Upgrades for Life™ program. Thanks to this program, existing customers will receive more than 20 software features and applications, along with training, at no additional charge.

ABOUT UNITED IMAGING

