GENESIS GIVES DONATES $30,000 TO LOCAL YOUTH SPORTS NONPROFITS IN SAVANNAH

Genesis Donates $15,000 each to Girls on the Run of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry and Savannah United

PEMBROKE, Ga., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Gives, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Genesis Motor America, recently donated a total of $30,000 to two youth sports nonprofits in Savannah, Georgia. Girls on the Run of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry and Savannah United each received $15,000 donations for the second year in a row as Genesis continues its investment in the Savannah community. Ceremonial checks were presented to the two organizations in Savannah, Georgia.

"At Genesis, we are committed to developing world-class products with the highest level of performance," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America. "Extending this focus to our corporate social responsibility initiative, Genesis Gives, aligns with our values to enhance youth performance through sports. Continuing our partnerships with Girls on the Run and Savannah United, two organizations who are helping children stay active and gain confidence in a positive environment, underscores our dedication to providing such opportunities to young people today."

Girls on the Run of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry inspires girls of all abilities to recognize their inner strength through evidence-based programs that develop their confidence, kindness, and decision-making skills. Trained coaches use physical activity and dynamic discussions to build healthy social, emotional, and physical habits that set girls up for future success. The donation will be used to allow for more girls to experience the long-lasting benefits of Girls on the Run's innovative programming.

"We are thrilled to continue partnering with Genesis," said Tiffany Collins, executive director, Girls on the Run of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. "Their support is vital to our program's longevity and mission to provide all girls the opportunity to participate in Girls on the Run in Bryan County."

Savannah United offers youth soccer programs to over 2,000 children per year. It hosts leagues, camps, and tournaments to promote self-esteem and character building in children, particularly those from underserved communities in Bryan County. This donation will be used for scholarships to allow more children to participate in youth soccer programs including a micro program that expands the age range to as young as three years old.

"Savannah United, its directors, staff, and players are all very excited with the comminuted support from Genesis," said Gary Wright, executive director, Savannah United. "It's been a tremendous community partnership so far and we are looking forward to working closely with Genesis in the years to come."

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor North America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under resourced communities. For more information, visit www.GenesisGives.com.

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

