Hallmark helps show appreciation for dads this Father's Day with unique gifts and greeting cards

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you spend the day sharing a hobby, reliving favorite family stories or remembering how special Dad was, Hallmark can help you make the most out of Father's Day. Hallmark's collection of Father's Day gifts and greeting cards offers an easy way to show appreciation for the dads and father figures in your life.
"Father's Day is dedicated to all the ways dads love, care, and support us," said Jeff LaCroix, digital marketing director at Hallmark. "Celebrate dads, grandfathers, husbands, uncles, sons, and all father figures by showing them how much they mean to us with help from a Hallmark gift or greeting."
Available now online and in stores, shop Hallmark's Father's Day collection for a wide selection of Father's Day gifts, greeting cards and gift wrap.
Father's Day Gifts
Show how much they are cared for with the perfect Father's Day gift. Choose from gifts that celebrate special memories, are great for everyday use or are from their favorite fandoms.
- Share a one-of-a-kind family photo framed in this Dads Love Like No One Else Picture Frame or preserve precious memories with this Grandkids Make Life Grand Ceramic Picture Frame.
- Inspire and support self-care for him with this Dad: Kind of a Big Deal Water Jug or help start his day with a smile with cute coffee mugs like the #1 Dad Banner Mug and Grandpa Is Cooler Mug.
- For the Star Wars fan, do not underestimate the force of Hallmark's Star Wars collection. Transport him to a galaxy far, far away with items like the Darth Vader™ Chamber Water Globe With Light and Sound, Rebel Pilot Helmet Picture Frame, Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ Helmet Sculpted Ceramic Caddy, Darth Vader™ Lightsaber™ Jumbo Mug With Sound or Millennium Falcon™ 3D Pop-Up Card.
- Make every day a new adventure with Hallmark's new Indiana Jones products. Any fan will delight in adventuring items like the Headpiece of the Staff of Ra Perpetual Calendar, It's the Mileage Mug, itty bittys® Indiana Jones™ Plush or Adult and Child Relic and Archeologist Socks.
- Add the finishing touch this Father's Day with Hallmark's selection of gift bags and wrapping paper, including the Geometric Stripe Large Father's Day Gift Bag, Shadow Lettering Medium Father's Day Gift Bag or the #1 Dad Small Bag.
Father's Day Greetings
Recognize dad's love this Father's Day with a greeting card that will make him smile, laugh or even cry completing the Father's Day gifting moment.
- Perfect for the dad that does it all, this You're a Man of Many Hats Father's Day Card for Dad features colorful baseball hats with fun graphics and sayings paired with a sweet, simple message of gratitude for all he does.
- Give the gift of laughter with this Bigfoot Legendary Father's Day Card for Dad that has an illustration of Bigfoot walking in the forest paired with gold foil accents, embossing and a punny message.
- The at-home grill master will love this BBQ Grill 3D Pop-Up Father's Day Card for Dad that opens to reveal the surprise inside – an intricate, laser-cut barbeque grill with faux flames, die-cut utensils and a bucket of cold beverages.
- Hallmark acknowledges that Father's Day can be a difficult holiday for some. When it is hard to find the words, look to Hallmark's selection of greeting cards that offer emotional support, including Flower Bouquet Thinking of You Card, He'll Be With You Always Father's Day Card for Loss of Dad and A Beautiful Love Sympathy Card.
