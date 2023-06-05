The Road to Stagwell's (STGW) Sport Beach at Cannes Lions 2023 Continues with Andy Cole, DK Metcalf, Julian Edelman, Tony Parker, Robert Pires and Michael Johnson; NBCUniversal, Gatorade®, Hearst Magazines and Michelob ULTRA Signed on to Play

Stagwell Marketing Cloud's Stadium-Level Augmented Reality Platform, ARound, to Produce Custom Sport Beach App Experience for WNBA Pioneer Sheryl Swoopes

NEW YORK and CANNES, France, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced its fourth slate of talent and brand partners and a custom augmented reality experience powered by the Stagwell Marketing Cloud in the lead up to Sport Beach, its flagship venue at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 (Cannes Lions). Sport Beach is built for brands, platforms and athletes to tap into the cultural zeitgeist of sport and explore the power of fandom.

Sport Beach also welcomes a fresh set of athletes and notable brands partnering with Stagwell to explore how they're bridging fandom across cultures, genders, geographies, and technologies.

Athletes

Andy Cole (soccer) – An English former professional soccer player who played as a striker from 1988 to 2008, most known for his time with Manchester United. He is the fourth highest goal scorer in Premier League history and won 9 trophies including the Treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League in 1999.

Julian Edelman (football) – A three-time Super Bowl winning wide receiver for the New England Patriots, he was the receiving yards leader during his victories in Super Bowl XLIX and beloved by many in New England for his ability to shine the brightest on the biggest stage. Since retiring from the NFL, Julian has kept busy as an on-air analyst covering the NFL, and starting the sports history podcast Games with Names. Julian is also a proud member of the Jewish community and has leveraged social media as a platform to be an outspoken advocate against antisemitism.

Michael Johnson (track and field) - The best 200/ 400m sprinter in the history of the sport athletics. He was the first man to win both events at an Olympic Games and the first man to win consecutive gold medals in the 400m . He retired in 2000 with 12 x Olympic and World Championship gold medals. 0 x Silver. 0 x Bronze. Post athletics Johnson has taken the philosophy of success and applied it to various business ventures as well as establishing himself as a leading keynote speaker, and has received widespread acclaim as a commentator/analyst.

DK Metcalf (football) – An American star wide receiver for the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, DK was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft after playing college football at Ole Miss and the University of Mississippi . DK holds the NFL record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game and the Seahawks record for most yards in a Season.

Tony Parker (basketball) - A French former professional basketball player with one of the most impressive CVs of any French sportsperson, winning four NBA championships with the Spurs (in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014) and helping France become European champions in 2013. Tony is now a champion of business in the sports world and beyond through his many entrepreneurial pursuits and his newly developed Infinity Nine Group where he serves as CEO.

Robert Pires (soccer) - A former French International who represented his country on 79 occasions winning the World Cup in 1998 and Euro 2000 . Robert is best known for his starring role in the Arsenal Invincibles team and also played for Metz, Marseille , Villarreal, Aston Villa and FC Goa. Robert currently is an International ambassador for Arsenal, an expert pundit for Canal and long term ambassador for Gatorade and PepsiCo.

Brands

Gatorade® – Gatorade, an iconic PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP) brand, is the official sideline partner and sports beverage of Sport Beach. Gatorade provides sports performance innovations designed to meet the needs of athletes at all competitive levels and across a broad range of sports. Backed by a 57-year history of studying the best athletes in the world and grounded in years of hydration and sports nutrition research at the Gatorade Sports Science Institute, Gatorade provides scientifically formulated products to meet the sports fuelling needs of athletes in all phases of athletic activity.

Hearst Magazines - Hearst Magazines' portfolio of dozens of iconic, powerful brands inspires and entertains audiences across all media platforms, moving minds, hearts and bodies. Reaching hundreds of millions passionate fans around the globe, Hearst Magazines is the world's leading data-driven lifestyle media company, helping our partners meaningfully connect with consumers around what matters most in their lives.

Michelob ULTRA – Michelob ULTRA exists to redefine the conventions of well-being and believes that enjoyment is a critical part of living a healthy and active lifestyle. With lower calories and great taste, Michelob ULTRA is the superior light beer that brings enjoyment without compromise so you can enjoy it all.

NBCUniversal – One of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

Play with the Pros: Custom AR Experience

Sport Beach & Sheryl Swoopes in AR: ARound, the stadium-level shared augmented reality platform has developed a smartphone-enabled AR experience custom to WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes. With the Mediterranean Sea as the canvas, Sport Beach attendees can use their phones to interact with a gamified augmented experience that unveils Sheryl's inspiring legacy and accomplishments, from being the first signed to the WNBA to becoming All-Star and three-time, consecutive WNBA Champion. ARound is a product within the Stagwell Marketing Cloud.

Sport Beach will be produced by TEAM Enterprises in partnership with Cheerful Twentyfirst. Stagwell's 72andSunny, Anomaly, Allison+Partners, Assembly, Code and Theory, Colle McVoy, Doner, Forsman & Bodenfors, GALE, HUNTER, Instrument, National Research Group and Stagwell Marketing Cloud will drive the conversation.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

