CitiusTech Healthcare Technology expands operations to Europe to build a Global Delivery Model

PRINCETON, N.J., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CitiusTech Healthcare Technology Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of healthcare technology services, solutions, and platforms, announced the expansion of its presence to Warsaw, Poland. This strategic move will help CitiusTech expand its global delivery model through its foray into the European market, and further solidify its position in healthcare technology. CitiusTech is committed to providing exceptional healthcare technology solutions to its clients worldwide, and this new office will focus on areas such as digital transformation, product engineering, cloud services, data, and AI.

Rajan Kohli, CEO, CitiusTech, said, "We are excited to expand our operations to Poland, a country with a strong talent pool and a growing economy. This expansion will keep us closer to our clients, help us be more agile and bolster our global delivery model to deliver enhanced experience to our current clients. In addition, we are optimistic that this expansion will aid in our efforts to build a strong foundation for our future growth in the European region."

Poland's favorable business environment, government support, and access to Europe make it an attractive destination for technology firms seeking to expand their footprint. CitiusTech remains committed to attracting and nurturing local talent, creating job opportunities, and contributing to the growth of the local economy.

CitiusTech is a partner of choice to the world's leading healthcare and life sciences organizations for accelerating digital innovation, driving business transformation, and enabling industry-wide convergence. Over the years, CitiusTech has been consistently investing in healthcare and life sciences domain expertise and next-gen technology to deliver digital transformation, product engineering, health cloud, data management, analytics, and AI solutions.

About CitiusTech

CitiusTech Healthcare Technology Pvt. Ltd. is a leading provider of digital technology and consulting services to payer, provider, medical technology, and life sciences companies. With over 8,500 healthcare technology professionals worldwide, CitiusTech powers healthcare digital innovation, business transformation and industry-wide convergence for over 140 organizations, through next-generation technologies, solutions, and products. Key focus areas include healthcare interoperability, secure data management, quality and performance analytics, value-based care, patient experience, medical imaging, connected health, payer-provider convergence, care coordination and population health management. CitiusTech's cutting-edge technology expertise, deep healthcare domain expertise and a strong focus on digital transformation enables healthcare and life sciences companies to reinvent themselves to deliver better outcomes, accelerate growth, drive efficiencies, and ultimately make a meaningful impact to patients. Follow CitiusTech on Twitter or LinkedIn.

