Litigator David Ratner Accused of Sexual Assault in Lawsuit Filed by Survivors Law Project

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Survivors Law Project is honored to represent attorney Kalisha Crawford in her claims of sexual assault, gender discrimination, and retaliation against David Ratner, the current founding partner of California litigation boutique Ratner Molineaux, LLP.

The suit was filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which opened a one-year "lookback window" for old civil claims.

The lawsuit alleges that Ratner sexually harassed and assaulted Ms. Crawford on multiple occasions between 2010-2011 while she was an associate at New York litigation boutique Morelli Ratner P.C., where he was the managing partner until his termination of employment in 2015.

After Ms. Crawford rebuffed Ratner's repeated unwanted sexual advances, Ratner began a relentless campaign of retaliation against her culminating in Ms. Crawford's unlawful termination in October 2011, the lawsuit alleges.

Ratner's unlawful sexual assaults and retaliatory firing of Ms. Crawford effectively ended her career as a litigator; she quit the practice of law entirely and suffered lifelong trauma due to the abuse from her former boss.

Ms. Crawford's claims were brought under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which temporarily lifts the civil statute of limitations for sexual assaults committed against individuals when they were adults.

Statement from Susan Crumiller, Co-founder of Survivors Law Project:

"This is a straightforward case of quid pro quo sexual harassment and assault. Mr. Ratner of all people should know that—he's been a practicing employment lawyer for more than two decades. We are grateful that his hypocritical and disgusting conduct can now be litigated out in the open thanks to the Adult Survivors Act."

Statement from Kalisha Crawford:



"For years, I lived with the difficult truth that Ratner had successfully avoided all accountability for his sexual abuse. At the time, my only choice was to get over it and move on, even though his actions derailed my life and career. But now Ratner will finally have to face what he did. And whatever the outcome, if I can help empower even one other sexual harassment survivor to come forward, then this will have been worth it to me."

For more information, visit survivorslaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE Survivors Law Project