Consumers invited to get extra icy with real brewed iced tea and real diamonds through national social sweeps and "Ice-d Out" vending machine in Atlanta, GA

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Iced Tea Day on June 10, Pure Leaf is serving their real brewed iced tea with a side of extra ice. This weekend, consumers have a chance to win real ice - we're talking half carat diamond earrings kind of ice - along with free real-brewed Pure Leaf Sweet Iced Tea. Like real diamonds, a sip of ice-cold, real brewed Pure Leaf Iced Tea is one of the finer things in life. Each bottle is crafted with tea leaves picked at their freshest, and robust fruit notes achieved with zero artificial flavors or additives.

Pure Leaf is Putting the Ice in National Iced Tea Day with Diamond Giveaway (PRNewswire)

Enter for Free Pure Leaf Iced Tea, Extra Side of Ice

Beginning Friday, June 9 through Saturday, June 10, a nationwide giveaway will surprise 25 winners with their very own bottle of diamond-paired Pure Leaf Sweet Iced Tea. Fans can enter by following @PureLeaf on Instagram and either:

Posting a photo to their Instagram Stories with Pure Leaf and using #PureLeafIcedTeaDay #GiveawayEntry or Commenting on the giveaway post using #PureLeafIcedTeaDay #GiveawayEntry and tagging a friend they plan on sharing an ice-cold iced tea with on National Iced Tea Day. The post will go live at 9 AM ET on Friday , June 9, and entries will close at 11:59 PM ET on Saturday , June 10

Pure Leaf Cools Down Hot-lanta

Those based in Atlanta, GA, the sweet tea capital of America, should prepare for unusually icy conditions in the forecast. On Saturday, Atlantans are invited to beat the heat with a visit to the Pure Leaf Iced Out vending machine at Park Tavern, located at 500 10th St NE, from 12-6pm or until supplies last. Each guest who interacts with the vending machine will receive a complimentary bottle of real brewed Pure Leaf Sweet Iced Tea, and ten lucky visitors will win an extra icy bottle that unlocks real diamond earrings, which will be sent directly to them.

"At Pure Leaf, we're thrilled there is a national holiday to celebrate all things iced tea," said Julie Raheja-Perera, General Manager, North America, Pepsi Lipton Partnership. "Our variety of real brewed, delicious, iced teas are best served up ice-cold and this weekend, we're serving them up even colder with a side of real ice - diamonds - for some lucky fans. We know our fans value the finer things in life so we couldn't think of a better way to give them what they crave than by surprising and delighting them with the iciest, most unexpected pairing this National Iced Tea Day."

