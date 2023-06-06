Skillshare and Musical Artist Dom McLennon Team Up to Launch New Series of Classes on Digital Music Production

Don McLennon and Skillshare to donate $30,000 in scholarship funds to support aspiring creatives

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillshare , the world's largest online community for creatives, today announced that musician, multi-disciplinary artist and Brockhampton member, Dom McLennon is launching a series of classes on digital music production. The three-part series " Digital Music Production: DAW Fundamentals ," " Producing Music Like the Pros: Learn to Sample any Sound " and " Music Producer in the Making: Composing and Arranging Your Track " offer an inside look into the music production process and the world of digital audio workstations, or DAWs. Dom's classes are now available exclusively on Skillshare along with thousands of classes on a variety of creative disciplines.

Dom McLennon's Skillshare classes offer an inside look into the music production process and digital audio workstations.

In Dom's first-ever class series, he offers beginners and experienced music producers alike a great primer in the power of DAWs from understanding the basics of opening the software for the first time to creating a beat. The classes also provide a hands-on learning experience for those ready to take their skills to the next level by creating more advanced tracks, with step-by-step guides to create a unique musical composition while at the same time providing a better understanding of how music works. Through the partnership with Skillshare and Dom, and as part of the series launch, $30,000 worth of 1-year Skillshare scholarships will be donated to aspiring creatives.

Dom McLennon's journey to becoming a musician and producer started out in the same way a lot of other creatives' journeys do: letting passion and curiosity drive exploration. What started out as creating beats with his younger cousin just for fun turned into a spot in the hugely influential and successful Hip-Hop collective, Brockhampton, where he not only served as a recording artist for the group but also worked behind the scenes as a producer. Since then Dom has focused on developing experiences that encompass all of his creative interests and ambitions as an independent artist. Dom's first, post-Brockhampton release is set for the end of June.

"Music is a universal language that gives us a chance to explore, discover, and be inspired. When the opportunity to create this class was presented to me, I was so excited to be able to take a more ground-level approach to the idea of making music on a computer. A lot of instructional and educational courses around making music with computers can be so specific that it's intimidating to even start, so my goal was to create a class that would make you more comfortable with the idea of feeling confident with starting your music making journey. Along with learning about the workflow of digital music production, I'll be walking you through some of the essential vocabulary you'll hear in any studio environment, as well as some unspoken principles that musicians follow to achieve their goals," said Dom. "Working with Skillshare on this has been an absolute dream. Their patience, willingness to produce the classes from my home studio and trust in me to bring in local musicians to contribute was such a privilege and blessing. I can go on forever about how much this partnership means to me."

"Dom has always been very intentional about paving the path forward for aspiring producers and we always love to work with creatives who want to share their passions to help others develop new skills, making him a perfect addition to Skillshare's teacher community," said Alicia Hamilton-Morales, Senior Vice President of Content, Community and Brand at Skillshare. "Dom's talent translates perfectly in this new 3-part class series that brings an accessible lens to music production and is perfect for anyone ready to dive in and get started on their musical journey or advance their skills."

In addition to Dom's new classes, Skillshare is also home to thousands of classes on a variety of topics taught by industry leaders and working professionals, on topics including illustration, design, photography, and more. Members around the world love Skillshare for discovering inspiration, learning new skills, and putting their talents to work in ways they care about. In 2022 members completed more than 1.8M Skillshare classes in their entirety. Skillshare's vast catalog also includes recently published classes from Joy Cho , Jacob Collier , Morgan Harper Nichols , Joe Ando and more.

