Stay Partners with RedAwning to Expand its Short-Term Rental Offering

Stay, a leading short-term rental platform, is pleased to announce a new partnership with RedAwning, a premier provider of vacation rental technology services. This partnership will expand Stay's offerings to include RedAwning's inventory of professionally managed vacation rental properties across North America.

As part of the partnership, Stay's 19,000+ registered users will now have access to over 15,000+ properties from RedAwning, adding to Stay's already impressive property portfolio. With new marketing airing on HGTV, Stay is rapidly growing in popularity among hosts and guests who seek hassle-free and cost-effective alternatives to traditional hotel stays.

Stay is experiencing rapid growth boasting hundreds of nights booked during its first few months of launch and averaging 5,000 visits a week. The company expects to see continued growth throughout the year. Stay announced that it expanded to the US earlier in 2023 and is now accepting hosts and guests in Mexico. These moves represent major milestones for the company, as it looks to continue to expand into new markets to build out its user base and property portfolio.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with RedAwning to offer our users even more options for their short-term rental needs," said Blake Porretti, Stay COO. "Our focus has always been on providing the best possible experience for our users, and this partnership allows us to do just that."

Scott McGillivray, co-founder added: "We are excited to be partnering with RedAwning, whose innovative platform aligns perfectly with our mission of providing exceptional and professional rental experiences to travellers throughout North America. Together, we will continue to set the standard for quality and service in the short-term rental industry."

Stay users can now browse RedAwning properties directly through the Stay website. For more information, visit stayapp.co .

About Stay App

Stay is a software platform that connects hosts and guests in the short rental market. Unlike other platforms that focus on guests first, Stay is host-centric, and offers a solution for property owners, property managers, and qualified renters. Stay is committed to transparency, trust, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

About RedAwning

RedAwning is the world's largest branded collection of vacation rental properties, offering more than 100,000 professionally managed properties in over 10,000 destinations. RedAwning is committed to providing exceptional vacation rental experiences, with a focus on quality, service, and innovation.

