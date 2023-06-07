EasySend and Imburse, a DuckCreek company, are partnering to streamline end-to-end digital payment processes

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EasySend and Imburse, a DuckCreek company, are pleased to announce their strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the end-to-end digital payment process. EasySend is a no-code platform that empowers organizations to transform complex forms, customer data intake, and signature collection processes into easy digital experiences, and Imburse is a global payment orchestration platform. The combined expertise and cutting-edge technologies of these two industry leaders will provide Insurance and financial businesses with a seamless and efficient payment solution that enhances customer experience and streamlines operations.

In today's fast-paced digital landscape, organizations face increasing demands to provide frictionless payment experiences to their customers. This partnership between EasySend and Imburse offers a comprehensive solution that simplifies the payment journey from start to finish, removing barriers and ensuring a secure and seamless process for businesses and their customers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Imburse to deliver a best-in-class end-to-end digital payment solution," said Tal Daskal, CEO of EasySend. "By combining our no-code platform with Imburse's payment aggregation capabilities, we are enabling businesses to enhance their customer experiences and drive operational efficiencies. Together, we are simplifying the complex payment journey and revolutionizing how organizations interact with their customers."

Oliver Werneyer, CEO of Imburse, added, "We are excited to join forces with EasySend to offer businesses a truly streamlined digital payment process. Our integrated solution will empower organizations to deliver frictionless payment experiences while simplifying payment operations. By eliminating the complexities associated with payment integration, we are enabling businesses to focus on what matters most: their customers."

About EasySend:

EasySend is a leading no-code platform that enables businesses to build and optimize digital customer journeys. With its intuitive interface and extensive integration capabilities, EasySend simplifies complex processes, reduces operational costs, and accelerates time to market. EasySend empowers organizations across industries to deliver exceptional customer experiences through efficient and streamlined digital journeys.

About Imburse:

Imburse, a Duck Creek Technologies company, is a payments platform. Via a single connection, directly or through your current core system provider, you can access the entire global payment ecosystem to collect or pay-out using any technology, any provider, in any market.

