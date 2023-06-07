Liberty HealthShare at Church of the Nazarene General Assembly

CANTON, Ohio, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare® is blessed to be an exhibitor at the Church of the Nazarene 30th General Assembly to be held June 9-15 in Indianapolis.

Liberty HealthShare (PRNewsfoto/Liberty HealthShare) (PRNewswire)

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend this quadrennial gathering of the global Nazarene church family to worship, vote in legislative sessions, attend workshops and participate in service projects.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to take part in the Church of the Nazarene General Assembly and be in fellowship with people of faith from around the world, sharing information about the biblical values of our ministry and how Liberty HealthShare might help them choose more-affordable healthcare options," said Pastor Wes Humble, Liberty HealthShare's director of community engagement.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

As it is not insurance, Liberty HealthShare enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its healthcare sharing programs visit libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

