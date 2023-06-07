Optimizely Expands Partnership with Contentsquare to Further Empower Marketing Teams to Create Maximum Value from Digital Experiences

Zone-Based Heatmaps powered by Contentsquare enables Optimizely users to leverage heatmaps and data analyses to quickly uncover meaningful customer insights and enhance experiments

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced it has expanded its partnership with digital experience analytics platform Contentsquare to enhance its experimentation capabilities with comprehensive journey analytics. Zone-Based Heatmaps from Contentsquare is a part of a two-way integration that provides Optimizely Web Experimentation users with actionable insights on customers' in-page behavior, a deeper understanding of the reasons behind experiments' performance, and a pathway toward fully optimized digital experiences.

Optimizely is known for content, commerce and optimization with our Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Millions of experiences are served with our platform every single day, helping organizations grow exponentially online. (PRNewswire)

Today, many teams struggle to identify and understand their most valuable users, segments, and experiments without a single view of all interactions on their websites. Available as a Chrome Extension, Zone-Based Heatmaps allows marketing teams to access a holistic view of customer behavior needed to establish always-on optimization that fuels personalization at scale.

Optimizely and Contentsquare's existing bidirectional integration has already afforded both brands greater opportunity to elevate the customer-centricity of industry leaders from American Express and HP to top retailers like H&M and New Era.

The expanded partnership demonstrates how both organizations are continually striving to make digital experiences even better. Zone-Based Heatmaps enables marketing teams to glean and quickly act on unique engagement, conversion, and revenue data for each of its website page elements. Paired with Optimizely, marketers can perform deeper evaluations of ongoing and completed experiments and uncover new, revenue-driving experiments to run.

"With a limited view of website interactions, most organizations struggle to understand what converts customers and where on a website they get lost," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely. "Now with Zone-Based Heatmaps from Contentsquare, our experimentation users can better grasp "the why" behind customer behaviors and prioritize their test roadmap to deliver the best possible user experience. By combining the forces of two proven leaders in the digital space, Optimizely and Contentsquare's continued partnership allows our customers to deliver the experiences needed to keep pace with the rate of change and ever-growing consumer expectations."

"We're thrilled to continue our collaborative effort to help teams innovate with confidence," said Jonathan Cherki, CEO of Contentsquare. "There's now little room for doubt when it comes to meaningful customer engagement. The expanded partnership demonstrates how both organizations are continually striving to make digital experiences even better. Zone-Based Heatmaps enables marketing teams to glean and quickly act on unique insights for each of its website page elements. Paired with Optimizely, marketers can perform deeper evaluations of ongoing and completed experiments and uncover new, revenue-driving experiments to run."

In addition to Optimizely and Contentsquare customers, this news benefits users of Google Optimize who will need a robust experimentation offering when the platform sunsets on September 30, 2023.

To learn more about why Optimizely and Contentsquare a better together, visit https://www.optimizely.com/insights/blog/optimizely-x-contentsquare-5-ways-were-better-together/

About Optimizely

At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. We do that by reinventing how marketing and product teams work to create and optimize digital experiences across all channels. With our leading digital experience platform (DXP), we help companies around the world orchestrate their entire content lifecycle, monetize every digital experience and experiment across all customer touchpoints. Optimizely has 700+ partners and nearly 1500 employees across our 21 global offices. We are proud to help more than 10,000 businesses, including H&M, PayPal, Zoom, Toyota and Vodafone, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. At Optimizely, we live each day with a simple philosophy: large enough to serve, small enough to care. Learn more at optimizely.com .

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare delivers the power to make the digital world more human. Its AI-powered platform provides rich and contextual insight into customer behaviors, feelings and intent — at every touchpoint in their journey — enabling businesses to build empathy and create lasting impact. The global leader in digital experience analytics, Contentsquare helps brands everywhere transform the way they do business, allowing them to take action at enterprise scale and build customer trust with security, privacy and accessibility. More than 1000 leading brands use Contentsquare to grow their business, deliver more customer happiness and move with greater agility in a constantly changing world. Its insights power the customer experience on over 1 million websites worldwide. Founded in Paris and with offices around the world, Contentsquare has raised $1.4B in investment funding from leading investors, including funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Bpifrance, Canaan, Eurazeo, Highland Europe, KKR, LionTree, Sixth Street and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. For more information, visit http://www.contentsquare.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Optimizely