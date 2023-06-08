A1 Group, Inc. - Level 2 Access, CEO, and OTCQB Update

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A1 Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "AWON") would like to announce that it has upgraded its services with OTC Markets, Inc. ("OTC Markets") to provide Level 2 Quote Data to the public.

The Company has paid the annual fee to OTC Markets to allow for real-time, two-sided complete quotes and orderbook data to be provided online to our shareholders on our landing page with OTC Markets (e.g., OTC Link NQB ATS). Additionally, the Company has registered a new web site address and Twitter account to be used to release information to its public shareholders in a timely manner (e.g., both of which are provided at the end of this release).

In addition to the above, the Company will be announcing a new Chief Executive officer next week and is currently in negotiations on two acquisitions which should be finalized and announced in the next forty-five days. The Company also expects to be completed with its planned Uplist to OTCQB within thirty days. The Company will keep its public shareholders advised as to these material events as they occur, and the appropriate supplemental filings are completed with OTC Markets.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

ABOUT US

A1 Group, Inc. is a Nevada corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet OTC issuer under the ticker symbol "AWON" (the "Company"). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is currently in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). The Company has acquired assets to become a producer of oxygen-enhanced water products intended to help improve one's health, wellness, and lifestyle. The company's products will be produced were produced using a proprietary O4 molecule that is BPA-free and contained higher oxygen content than regular water and is packed with post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, enabling consumers to increase stamina, improve focus and promote faster recovery. Additionally, the Company plans on becoming a regional co-packer of water products for large clients.

CONTACT

15169 North Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale, Arizona 85254

(775)-537-3627

Company Web Site: www.AwonBeverages.com

Twitter: @A1Beverages

Company Email: info@AwonBeverages.com

View original content:

SOURCE A1 Group, Inc.