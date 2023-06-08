CENTURION HEALTH CONTINUES PROVIDING HEALTHCARE FOR MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

STERLING, Va., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Health announced today that it has renewed its contract with the Minnesota Department of Administration to provide a comprehensive program of medical and mental health services to all incarcerated persons in the Minnesota Department of Correction's (DOC) facilities statewide.

Centurion has been providing services for the Minnesota DOC since 2014. The new five-year contract term is set to begin on July 1, 2023.

Under the agreement, Centurion will continue to provide staffing of select healthcare positions, including primary care physicians, nurse practitioners, physician specialists, and other clinical and administrative support positions in support of the overall physical health, mental health, transitional health, and related support services for approximately 7,800 incarcerated persons in 10 adult and juvenile facilities across the state.

"Healthcare in correctional facilities goes beyond patient care, and provides an important component to public health and public safety" said Centurion CEO Keith Lueking. "We are honored to continue our partnership with the Minnesota Department of Corrections to meet the challenges of delivering innovative healthcare solutions in the state's correctional facilities."

