PIPCORN RAPIDLY EXPANDS RETAIL DISTRIBUTION TO OVER 25,000 DISTRIBUTION POINTS

Consumers Can Now Find Pipcorn Heirloom Snacks at CVS, Wegmans, and More

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Better-for-you heirloom corn-snacking brand, Pipcorn, today announced that its latest innovation, Twists, plus products from its core lineup of snacks have seen major distribution gains over the last quarter, making them even more widely available in a variety of new retail locations across the country.

Pipcorn (PRNewswire)

Pipcorn now has more than 25,000 points of distribution, and is continuing to grow its breadth of product offerings with the addition of Twists availability at large retailers including Sprouts, Whole Foods, Wegmans, CVS, Thrive, Costco, BJs and more. The snacking brand's Cheddar Cheese Balls are also available for a limited time only on American Airlines flights following their recent expansion into several Ralph's, and several Albertsons divisions, including United, Shaws, and Haggen.

"The launch of Twists was our latest foray into the sweet snack space, and it could not have been more well-received," said Pipcorn Co-Founder, Jeff Martin. "The excitement among retailers and consumers has been overwhelmingly positive and we anticipate continued expansion throughout the year."

Heirloom corn has always been at the crux and not-so-secret ingredient of Pipcorn's success and in every product, from its mini popcorn and cheese balls to the new upcycled heirloom Twists, the launch of which marked the acquisition of its Upcycled Foods Association Certification earlier this year. Like all heirlooms – cherished items passed down from generation to generation – Pipcorn's heirloom seeds are grown sustainably and never genetically modified. In fact, since the heirloom corn is untainted by modern engineering and technology, the flavor and nutrients are preserved in Pipcorn's final product. Thanks to heirloom corn, Pipcorn is able to deliver fan-favorite lines of great-tasting snacks that you can feel good about eating, which is why no matter the snack, heirloom makes it better.

"With heirloom corn at the heart of all we do, Pipcorn gives consumers all the irresistible taste and crunch they expect from classic salty snacks, in a product they can feel good about eating," said Pipcorn's CEO, Joe DePetrillo. "All of our heirloom snacks have only 100% real, Non-GMO ingredients and have less fat and calories than traditional favorites."

Pipcorn allows you to enjoy snacks the way they were meant to be, without conforming to food fads that compromise taste and texture. Whether life calls for a quick snack on-the-go or an entire bag of Pipcorn during family movie night, you can feel good knowing its products are made with premium heirloom corn, and 100% real, Non-GMO ingredients.

For more information on Pipcorn and to find a store near you, please visit www.pipsnacks.com.

About Pipcorn: Pipcorn is a better-for-you, salty snack brand made with heirloom corn, offering Mini Popcorn, Cheese Balls, Twists, Crunchies, and Corn Dippers with simple, real ingredients that are whole grain, gluten-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. Pipcorn was founded in 2012 by Jeff Martin, his sister Jen Martin and his wife, Teresa Tsou and became a Shark Tank success story when backed by Barbara Corcoran in 2015. Pipcorn was crowned as one of "Oprah's Favorite Things" three times and is beloved by celebrities, families, and on-the-go snackers across the nation. Pipcorn Heirloom Snacks encourages you to snack on your own terms. Pipcorn is available at retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Target, Sprouts, Kroger, Thrive Market, and Erewhon. For more information, visit www.pipsnacks.com or follow us on social at @pipcornheirloomsnacks.

