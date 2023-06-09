This Week in Health News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new fund for AIDS prevention and treatment.
- Sir Elton John Joins Forces with Donatella Versace and Other Notable Philanthropists to Announce $125 Million Rocket Fund to End AIDS For All
In the United States, approximately 13% of the 1.2 million people with HIV don't know their status and need access to testing. The Rocket Fund will support access to HIV prevention and treatment services for over 1 million people, including providing access to HIV tests, antiretroviral therapies, and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis treatment for HIV (PrEP).
- Google Cloud Collaborates with Mayo Clinic to Transform Healthcare with Generative AI
Healthcare data is often stored in many different formats and locations, which can make it difficult to find the information clinicians need when they need it. Enterprise Search in Gen App Builder unifies data across dispersed documents, databases, and intranets, making it easier to search, analyze, and identify the most relevant results.
- Maternity and Baby Brand Momcozy Launches Cutting-edge M5 Wearable Breast Pump - the Ultimate Solution for Busy Moms
The team's latest report reveals that "comfort" is the most frequently cited requirement among breastfeeding moms, and this valuable feedback has been taken into account in the design of the M5 wearable breast pump.
- Report: Employees are Overwhelmed, Delaying Care at High Rates
Accolade shared its findings through the lens of current healthcare and economic trends, with a focus on four "moments that matter": receiving a new serious diagnosis that requires additional care, managing chronic health conditions, experiencing new symptoms, and finding a provider. More than two-thirds of employees are seeking support from employers in these moments.
- Driving to Clean Air: New Report Reveals that a Move to Zero-Emission Cars Would Save Nearly 90,000 Lives
"…the transportation sector is the nation's biggest source of carbon pollution that drives climate change and associated public health harms. This is an urgent health issue for millions of people in the U.S.," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association.
- Mental Health Conditions, the Top-Ranking Telehealth Diagnosis, Rose Nationally in Share of Telehealth Claim Lines in March 2023
In the Northeast, mental health conditions replaced hypertension in first place among asynchronous telehealth diagnoses, according to FAIR Health's Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker.
- Race, Ethnicity and Source of Payment Can Increase Patient Risk of Adverse Events in Hospitals
The report compares the rate of 11 dangerous, preventable patient safety problems, including blood clots or sepsis after surgery among white, Black and Hispanic patients at hospitals that earned Hospital Safety Grades of "A," "B," and "C/D/F." Analyzing differences across all graded hospitals, Black patients experience a higher incidence of surgery-related complications than white patients.
- Diabetes Nonprofit Beyond Type 1 Awards More than $100,000 in College Scholarships to Students Living with Diabetes
"Between the rising cost of tuition, class materials, and the general cost of living and affording the day-to-day management of their disease, programs like Diabetes Scholars are pertinent to students weighing the cost of their education," said Beyond Type 1's Senior Vice President of Programs, Advocacy and Health Equity Kristian Hurley.
- Close to 300 Healthcare Providers Graduate from PCOM Georgia
Keynote speaker Julie Ginn Mortez asked the graduates "What would health care look like if patients designed it?" The class of 2023 is made up of 109 DOs, 76 pharmacists, 39 physical therapists, 30 physician assistants, 27 biomedical scientists, and two medical laboratory scientists.
- Goode Health Launches Ultimate Wellness Blend to Address Nutrient Hunger Gap
Now available to consumers after an extensive research and test pilot phase, the smoothie blend comes in two flavors, Moroccan Chocolate and Vanilla Spice, both of which can be customized with up to four boosters: immune support, metabolism, vascular and recovery.
- The Most Positive Thing to Happen to Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
The unique NEXA NPWT system is an incredibly flexible platform that is simple to use, silent, portable, and affordable. NEXA seamlessly combines the simplicity of disposable NPWT with the performance features of more traditional durable NPWT technology platforms.
- Dr. Jen Ashton's "BETTER" Hits Newsstands Nationwide
As a board-certified Ob-Gyn, and one of the nation's most recognizable principals on health, Dr. Jen understands care for the "whole woman" from menopause to mental health, sleep and sugar control, thinning hair to skin rejuvenation and weight loss. In the premiere issue, Dr. Jen gets candid about menopause, offering empowering and educational information for the 1.3 million women in the U.S. in the midst of "Act 3" as she calls it.
- Sola Launches Self-Funded Health Plans to Help Employers Save on Benefits
Sola is helping employers of all sizes break free from the skyrocketing premium and renewal costs commonly experienced with fully insured carriers. Aside from zero-dollar renewals, Sola plans include proven, targeted solutions for high-cost medical and pharmacy claims - a true differentiator for employers in the self-funded market.
