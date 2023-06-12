American Association of Endodontists Highlights 4 Facts about Root Canal Treatment

CHICAGO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- You may have heard that President Joe Biden underwent root canal treatment Sunday and concluded it on Monday, allowing him to get back to his schedule. According to Reuters, the procedure went well without any complications – as is most often the case with this extremely safe and effective procedure.

According to our 2022 public survey, the American Association of Endodontists found that 87 percent of Americans wish they had taken better care of their teeth. But it's never too late! With root canals in the news, the AAE would like to take this opportunity to share what you might not already know about the procedure. You may find these facts surprising.

They are totally painless. That's right, root canals remove pain, not cause it, contrary to what you may have heard. They're the quickest, safest way to get you back to your normal schedule without missing a beat! Learn more here. They can resolve your dental trauma. Crack a tooth? Find an endodontist immediately. Cases of cracked teeth have surged following the COVID-19 pandemic, so everyone's chances of experiencing cracks in their teeth have increased in recent years. Learn more here. They can help you enjoy better overall health. That's right, a healthier mouth equals a healthier you. The 2022 AAE survey found that a whopping 77 percent of the public does not realize that poor oral health could be linked to heart attack; and 80 percent doesn't realize poor oral health could be linked to stroke. What's more: Research shared by the American Heart Association indicates that markers of bad oral health — including missing teeth and plaque buildup — are indeed associated with an increased risk of stroke. The researchers say their study adds to the current body of knowledge surrounding the link between poor oral health and negative health outcomes elsewhere in the body. An endodontist is your greatest ally for tooth pain. While all endodontists are dentists, less than three percent of dentists are endodontists. Just like a doctor in any other field, endodontists are specialists because they've completed an additional two or more years of training beyond dental school. Their additional training focuses on diagnosing tooth pain and root canal treatment and other procedures relating to the interior of the tooth. In many cases, a diseased tooth can be saved with endodontic treatment. For this reason, endodontists proudly refer to themselves as Specialists in Saving Teeth.

Facts like these underscore the importance of root canal treatment and saving teeth. And there's no one better equipped to save teeth than an endodontist. If you're experiencing dental pain like President Biden was prior to his root canal treatment – or if you would simply like to learn more about endodontists and root canal treatment – visit findmyendodontist.com today!

