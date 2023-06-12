Everhome Suites Breaks Ground in Glendale, AZ Strengthening Its Extended Stay Presence Coast to Coast

The extended stay brand continues its expansion in high growth markets with its latest groundbreaking developed by HighSide Companies

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) continues its growth in the extended stay segment with the groundbreaking of the Everhome Suites Glendale. The property is being developed by HighSide Companies—a Denver-based development firm with more than 100 years of commercial real estate experience—with six Everhome Suites hotels currently completed or under construction, and additional projects in the due diligence phase.

Everhome Suites Glendale is expected to open late 2024 (PRNewswire)

Everhome Suites strengthening its extended stay presence coast to coast

"We're excited to stand alongside HighSide Companies breaking ground on another Everhome Suites hotel as the brand continues its national expansion," said Ron Burgett, senior vice president, franchise development, extended stay, Choice Hotels. "While new construction projects are facing headwinds, it is through our proven track record and smart development model executed in collaboration with exemplary developers like HighSide, that we're able to quickly bring projects to market. We look forward to the not too-distant future where we're able to empower guests in Glendale, Arizona to adapt their environment to the way they live and work during longer-term stays."

Expected to open Q3 of 2024, the four story, 122 room hotel is near Luke Air Force Base, Boswell Medical Center, State Farm Stadium, and the Loop 101. The Everhome Suites Glendale will showcase a modern, efficient design that anticipates the needs of extended stay travelers of today and tomorrow. When it opens, guests of the Everhome Suites Glendale can find amenities that help them maintain their routine on the road, including:

Fully equipped kitchens with full-sized refrigerators, dishwashers, stovetops, microwaves, flatware, cookware and plenty of counter space

Spa-style bathrooms with high-quality fixtures

Large closets and additional open and closed storage

Free WiFi

Pet-friendly options

Weekly housekeeping

Contemporary multipurpose lobby areas

24/7 self-serve, tech-enabled Homebase Market with food, beverages and groceries

24/7 fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and strength-training equipment

24/7 guest laundry facilities

"We are excited to break ground on this Everhome Suites project alongside Choice Hotels. Glendale continues to grow rapidly, and we see a strong need for this type of product there," said Justin Roberts, CEO of HighSide. "Our partners and investors continue to trust HighSide to deliver these exceptional projects and we look forward to meeting their expectations."

Everhome Suites opened its first location in 2022 and currently has more than 60 properties in the pipeline. With a well-segmented brand portfolio that includes economy, midscale, upscale and extended stay, Choice Hotels is uniquely positioned to offer tremendous value for every type of franchise owner.

Choice Hotels, with a franchise-first focus and an industry-leading retention rate, has been committed to providing its hotel owners with the support they need to succeed since it launched the country's first hotel chain in 1941. Today, Choice offers franchisees a suite of proprietary cutting-edge cloud-based solutions, including the choiceADVANTAGE property management system, the choiceEDGE guest reservation platform, and ChoiceMAX, a mobile-friendly revenue management tool that continuously adapts to changes in the market using real-time data. Additionally, Choice University, the most widely awarded learning program in the hospitality industry, delivers customized and always evolving learning and development resources. From pre-opening to grand opening and every day forward, Choice provides hotel owners with best-in-class resources to help them maximize the return on their investment.

For more information on Everhome Suites development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/everhome-suites.

About Everhome Suites

The Everhome Suites brand, franchised by Choice Hotels, allows guests to build life on their terms during longer-term stays. The newly constructed hotels are designed to help maintain routine on the road with apartment-style suites that have fully equipped kitchens and customizable "me" spaces, including workstations, full-size closets, additional storage and spa-like bathrooms. Properties feature modern and sophisticated public spaces with 24/7 fitness centers, guest laundry facilities and self-service marketplaces with a variety of fresh and frozen meal and grocery options. For more information, visit media.choicehotels.com/everhome-suites.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. A challenger in the upscale segment and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has more than 7,400 hotels, representing over 625,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that run the gamut from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About HighSide Companies

HighSide Companies was founded in 2019 to leverage the deep real estate expertise of its founding partners. With more than 100 years of combined experience in the real estate development, investment and project management industries, the team possesses a deep expertise in every aspect of the commercial real estate lifecycle and offers investors, partners, and clients best-in-class solutions for the unique needs of their assets. HighSide is based in Denver, Colorado, for more information visit www.highsidecompanies.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including future development and anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

© 2023 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.