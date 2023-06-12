Goodsurf Announces First Venue in Dallas Texas

DALLAS, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Most With No Coast: Goodsurf, a unique new entertainment concept that combines surfing with an engaging bar, restaurant, and beer garden experience, is thrilled to announce it has secured its first venue in Dallas, TX.

Surf & Style European Championship (PRNewswire)

Goodsurf Dallas will open in the first quarter of 2024 in Dallas' historical Deep Ellum neighborhood at 317 S 2nd Avenue. The property is owned by Fonberg Investments, a local real estate investment and development company. Both tenant and landlord were represented by The Retail Connection, with Max Chanon representing the landlord.

Goodsurf will feature the world's most accessible and authentic surf wave technology, citywave® - an endless deep water stationary wave (up to six feet tall) that brings the thrill of surfing to the masses. "We are excited to bring Goodsurf to Deep Ellum powered by the incredible citywave® system," said CEO Zach Shor, who spent most of his career at Topgolf. "Surfing is one of the most inaccessible sports in the world, and citywave® breaks that barrier down for everyone in a fun and authentic way. The wave creates an energy that flows into the rest of the facility - it's a blast to surf and great to watch, especially with a cold drink in your hand."

Outside of the citywave® system, Goodsurf will offer a wide array of food and beverage offerings meticulously designed by Ring on Hook, a hospitality consultancy group behind concepts like Home Run Dugout in Katy, TX; 12:30 Club in Nashville, TN; and Sofia's Roman in Denver, CO. The menu will pull inspiration from global surf destinations, but in a down-to-earth and accessible way.

Located in Deep Ellum, Goodsurf is proud to be a part of the historical area of Dallas where millions already come to eat, drink, and play. The neighborhood's history and unique culture played a big part in the decision to open there. "Deep Ellum is already the heart and soul of Dallas' entertainment scene," continued Shor. "We couldn't be prouder for Goodsurf to be a part of this vibrant community."

About Goodsurf: Goodsurf, an Urban Entertainment Concepts company, aims to redefine hospitality by offering accessible surfing, immersive ambiance, delightful cuisine, and a lively bar scene.

Check out Goodsurf on the web and social media: www.goodsurf.co, @Goodsurf (Facebook and LinkedIn) and @RealGoodsurf (Instagram, Twitter and Tik Tok).

Preliminary Rendering of Goodsurf Dallas (PRNewswire)

