KNOWN HIRES FORMER APPLE/BEATS & TIKTOK EXEC TODD TRIPLETT AS GLOBAL EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR

Jordan Schultz tapped to lead Known Social, Aya Baeshean appointed to Head of Design

Announcements follow a string of 13 new client wins for Known's creative division

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Media, data, strategy and creative agency Known announced today that Todd Triplett has been named its first Global Executive Creative Director, overseeing all creative development, production and optimization for the agency's roster of consumer brand clients. Triplett joins Known on the heels of co-leading TikTok's Creative Lab and, prior, leading creative teams at Apple/Beats by Dre, Ikea, Remy Martin and several creative agencies including Havas, Deutsch NY and Superfly. He will report to Mark Feldstein, President of Known Studios.

Known hires Todd Triplett as Global Executive Creative Director, welcomes Jordan Schultz as Head of Social, and appoints Aya Baeshean to Head of Design. (PRNewswire)

The announcement follows record growth for Known's creative group, Known Studios, with 13 new client wins since January, including Ubisoft, Build-A-Bear, Graduate Hotels, the National Women's Soccer League, Roc Nation and more. The group has also recently amassed a litany of industry accolades, including Clio and Webby Awards, and an Emmy nomination, following Known's first appearance on Ad Age's Agency A-List in January.

"Throughout my career, I've been searching for what's next, what's fresh and what's leading culture. I found all of that and more at Known," said Triplett. "I've never experienced a company like Known that combines high-level expertise in media, data science and tech with world class creative. I can't wait to get started."

Known has also landed Jordan Schultz as Head of Social and elevated Aya Baeshean to Head of Design.

As Head of Social for Known, Schultz will oversee a cross-functional team of social creatives, platform experts and analysts. A former WarnerBros Discovery exec, he previously led engagement and retention for CNN's Growth Marketing team, including CRM and social media. At HBO Max, he led strategic audience development initiatives, including social media and influencer marketing during its first year. In both roles, he combined award-winning creative with performance-driven strategies that led to measurable subscription growth for each brand's DTC subscription products.

Baeshean, former Head of Design at DDB, and design lead at Y&R and BBDO, joined Known Studios in 2021 to lead design for Known's roster of consumer brand clients. She has spearheaded work with UMusic Hotels, PepsiCo, and Rockefeller Center, and has built Known's own brand DNA. Baeshean has been elevated to oversee design across all clients for Known, and will lead visual identity, brand design, key art, digital, motion graphics, and web design for the agency.

"We could not be more thrilled to welcome Todd and Jordan, and to appoint Aya, to these key roles. They add incredible leadership and firepower as our creative team enters a game-changing new chapter," said Mark Feldstein, President of Known Studios. "Their work transcends culture and sets Known Studios apart in inspiring ways. We are excited to bring their extraordinary talent and business impact to bear for our clients."

Known Studios has recently launched 360 campaigns for WarnerBros. Discovery , the National Women's Soccer League , PlutoTV, LGBTQ+ dating app Taimi , and more.

About Known:

Known, named to the 2023 Ad Age's Agency A-List, is a marketing agency engineered for the unprecedented challenges and opportunities facing marketers today. Our operating system pairs Ph.D. data scientists with award-winning creatives, expert research teams and strategists who leverage machine learning, AI and the company's proprietary media operating system, called Skeptic (named Best Marketing Analytics Platform by Digiday) to help marketers win right now. Known is anchored by two decades of groundbreaking market research and data science capabilities, which uniquely empower our marketing strategy and acclaimed creative groups, who produce some of the most innovative, cutting-edge work in culture. The result? Marketing that is predisposed to succeed and be persistently optimized, directly impacting clients' bottom lines. In 2022, Digiday named Known 'Most Innovative Media Agency' and 'Most Innovative Independent Agency', citing that Known "upended the agency industry by showing their clients what best-in-class looks like" and called Known "an Iron Man suit of data science and creativity." Clients span the leading brands in entertainment, fintech, media, technology, CPG, healthcare, real estate, sports, and more. Known has 400+ employees in six U.S. cities including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Austin, and Boston. Named 2x Promax Agency of the Year and awarded Fast Company's World Changing Ideas, Known has won multiple awards from the Emmys, Clios, Effies, Cannes Lions, Promax and more.

