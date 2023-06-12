Resonetics Names Todd Trapp as Chief Financial Officer

Strengthens executive team and ability to scale globally

NASHUA, N.H., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonetics, a leading medical contract design and manufacturing organization, announced that Todd Trapp has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). "We are thrilled to welcome Todd as Resonetics' next CFO," said Kevin D Kelly, President and CEO of Resonetics. "His deep expertise in financial management, track record in building teams, and experience in the medical device industry make him an ideal fit for our organization. Todd will continue to elevate our financial operations and build scalable processes that enable our continued growth."

Todd will continue to elevate our financial operations and build scalable processes that enable our continued growth.

Prior to joining Resonetics, Todd was Executive Vice President and CFO for Abiomed, a $1 billion leading provider of cardiovascular medical technology, where he was responsible for the finance, information technology, customer service, and communications functions. Prior to Abiomed, Todd was the CFO of Watts Water Technologies, a $2 billion global leader of innovative products to control the efficiency, safety, and quality of the water supply. He also spent 13 years in a variety of senior financial and operational leadership roles at Honeywell International, a $35 billion diversified technology and manufacturing company. Todd holds a bachelor of science in Accounting from Providence College and a master of Business Administration from Northeastern University.

"I am honored to join the Resonetics team as CFO," said Todd Trapp. "Resonetics is a recognized leader in micro manufacturing for the medical device and life sciences industries and I am excited to contribute to the company's continued success. I look forward to working closely with the executive team and our financial sponsors to capitalize on market opportunities, drive operational excellence, and ensure sustainable growth for Resonetics."

About Resonetics

Founded in 1987, Resonetics is a pioneer in advanced engineering, product development, prototyping, and manufacturing solutions for the MedTech and life sciences industry. The company's four core business units are Interventional, Advanced Diagnostics, Minimally Invasive Surgery, and Embedded Technologies. Resonetics is a leader in laser processing, centerless grinding, nitinol processing, thin-wall stainless steel & precious metal tubing, photochemical machining, microfluidics, sensor solutions, and medical power. With strategically located AGILE Product Development centers and Lightspeed Labs, Resonetics is committed to quality, speed, innovation, and a great customer experience. The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified with 14 facilities and more than 2,000 associates in the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, Israel, and Switzerland. Resonetics is backed by leading private equity firms Carlyle and GTCR. Learn more at www.resonetics.com.

