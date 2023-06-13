Delta Workers to Call for Free and Fair Union Elections at Delta Air Lines Shareholder Meeting

Delta Workers to Call for Free and Fair Union Elections at Delta Air Lines Shareholder Meeting

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines workers and labor unions will hold a media event outside the carrier's shareholder meeting in New York City on Thursday, June 15 at 7 a.m. ET.

Delta workers and the unions they are seeking to join are supporting the shareholder adoption of a non-interference policy at the carrier. Shareholder proxies will attend the shareholder meeting to push for Delta to commit to International Labour Organization (ILO) standards on freedom of association, as other airlines have , and to neutrality in union organizing campaigns.

Forty-five thousand Delta employees are actively organizing to join three unions: Delta ramp, cargo and tower workers are seeking to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers ( IAM ). Delta flight attendants are organizing for representation with the Association of Flight Attendants ( AFA-CWA ). Delta mechanics and related workers are organizing to join the International Brotherhood of Teamsters ( IBT ).

In the past, Delta Air Lines management has threatened employees with termination for union activities and continues to host an anti-union website and distribute literature that can be viewed as threatening to employees seeking to unionize.

It is believed that Delta spent approximately $38 million to oppose a flight attendant union campaign in 2010. Its anti-union activities have caused brand damage, including broad media coverage of a 2019 anti-union flyer that told employees to spend money on video games instead of union dues.

WHAT: Media event outside Delta Air Lines' annual shareholder meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, June 15 at 7 a.m. ET.

WHERE: Outside of 450 Lexington Ave., New York, N.Y. 10017. The event will also be livestreamed on the IAM's Facebook page .

WHO: Delta workers and leadership from the IAM, AFA-CWA and IBT.

RSVP: Members of the media should RSVP to Jonathan Battaglia (IAM) at jbattaglia@iamaw.org by Tuesday, June 13.

Media Contacts:

Jonathan Battaglia, IAM

202-579-3212

jbattaglia@iamaw.org

Matt McQuaid, IBT

(202) 624-6877

mmcquaid@teamster.org

Taylor Garland, AFA

tgarland@afacwa.org

202-550-5520

View original content:

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters; Association of Flight Attendants; International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers