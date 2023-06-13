KANSAS HOLISTIC DEFENDERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Public Defenders, Client Advocates, Social Workers Secure Union Representation

LAWRENCE, Kan., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 696 is proud to announce that Kansas Holistic Defenders has voluntarily recognized Local 696 as the exclusive bargaining agent for their public defenders, client advocates, and social workers.

Kansas Holistic Defenders work to prevent unnecessary and wrongful incarceration, while addressing the root causes of involvement in the legal system. These workers ensure that Kansans have the support they need inside the courtroom and out in the community.

"Kansas Holistic Defenders provide much-needed legal support to Kansans who need it most," said Matt Hall, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 696 in Topeka. "The life-changing work these professionals provide is critical and deserves a strong union contract. I look forward to working with them on securing their first Teamster contract."

"Joining a union is one of the best ways to ensure your voice is heard in the workplace," said Kansas Holistic Defenders' John Baker. "That's why my coworkers and I wanted to join the Teamsters. We couldn't be more excited to have a union on our side and we look forward to getting started on our first contract."

Teamsters Local 696 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Northern Kansas, including UPS workers, public employees, school bus drivers, sanitation workers, and more. For more information, go to teamsters696.com.

