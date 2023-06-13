Maantic launches 'Value Added Prescriptive Delivery Model' with investments in new skills and resources to accelerate client time to value

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maantic, a global systems integration and consulting firm at the forefront of Digital Transformation, and a proud sponsor at PegaWorld iNspire 2023, the annual conference of Pegasystems, (visit our booth, #35) the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, has announced the launching of the new 'Value Added Prescriptive Delivery Model'. This is an expansion of Pega Services practice, aimed at building upon the success of more than 1000 successful project releases for our clients across various industries - Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Aviation, Telecommunication, Automotive and Hi-Tech. Our Pega leadership team leading this delivery model is comprised of experts with more than 200 person years of vetted Pega industry experience from different parts of the globe. Our Practice is 94% Pega certified and 75% Pega Express Delivery Badge compliant.

Maantic Founder and CEO Harry Iyer says, "We are very excited to have a growing relationship with Pegasystems for more than a decade now. Our Prescriptive delivery model will bring added emphasis on design and implementation of more Solution Accelerators for our customers targeting specific pain points and to expedite their Pega implementation journey. We are excited about launching this model in PegaWorld this year."

Expanded Catalogue of Services

With a new leadership in place, Maantic plans to continue to expand its catalogue of service options for Pega clients. Maantic's expanded end-to-end service offerings already include 15+ proprietary next-generation technology assets and industry solutions some of which are featured in the Pega Marketplace. We will be displaying several such solutions at our booth, #35 including iOPS (Intelligent Order Processing System), NextGen CSR Experience with Generative AI, Grey Box Testing Tool and more.

"We are delighted to support Maantic's continued investment in building additional capabilities and capacity to support clients around the globe through collaborative planning, enablement and education. Their commitment to excellence serves as an example of how Pega's client-first strategy comes to life with and through our Partners," added Judy Buchholz, SVP, Global Partner Ecosystems at Pega.

Global Pega Practice Expertise

Maantic excels in delivering enterprise-wise Pega transformational end-to-end engagements through our consulting, implementation and Pega specialized testing team to exceed customer expectations. Our global Pega practice is built upon deep Pega implementation knowledge and experience in Intelligent Automation, Customer Decision Hub, Next Best Action, Upgrades, Cloud Migration, Contact Center Transformation, CTI and Platform migration (from K2, Newgen, FileNet, Siebel, AWD, .NET, Salesforce) across major industry domains.

"Maantic NEVER settles for anything less than the best when it comes to quality of delivery, and customer satisfaction. In the last three years, we have added 80% new customers and renewed 95% of existing customers with additional Pega footprints." – Shirsendu Sengupta, Global Head, Digital Process Automation.

Client Testimonial

"Retiring TWO major systems that were integral to the end-to-end sales process was a HUGE feat. It truly took a village, several years, and a lot of sweat, but we did it TOGETHER. Let's take a moment to celebrate the accomplishment! Maantic is our implementation partner and has been truly instrumental in this journey for the past 6 years and has helped us in achieving our vision by building a best-in-class solution in Health Care. Their strategy, innovation, and flexible execution model catered towards client's needs has been commendable, they aren't one of the best boutique Pega Solution partners!" - Healthcare Major (Pega Sales Automation Implementation)

Media Contact:

Sandy Mukherjee

Head, Global Markets, Maantic

sandipan.mukherjee@maantic.com

View original content:

SOURCE Maantic Inc