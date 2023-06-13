Mosquito Joe® Sets the Stage for National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, Championing Global Health

Leading Pest Control Company's Annual Charity Campaign Promotes Mosquito Safety and Community Impact

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosquito Joe®, a Neighborly® company, is taking a proactive stance against mosquitoes as it kicks off National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, June 18-24. The leading pest control company aims to educate the public about protecting people and their homes from these blood-sucking pests while raising awareness about the diseases they potentially carry. The week also marks the launch of Mosquito Joe's Beat the Bloodsuckers campaign, a charitable initiative that aims to make a global impact by supporting those at the highest risk of mosquito-borne illnesses.

Mosquitoes are not just irritating pests disrupting outdoor summer activities; they pose a significant threat to public health as carriers of diseases. In the U.S., the most common mosquito-borne disease is West Nile virus, followed by rising cases of dengue fever and the Zika virus.

To help homeowners combat these persistent bugs, Mosquito Joe offers essential tips for mosquito safety during National Mosquito Control Awareness Week:

Eliminate Standing Water: Remove or empty containers that can hold water, such as flower pots, watering cans, and buckets, as standing water can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Store any outdoor items that can collect rainwater in covered areas or place them upside-down. Use Outdoor Fans: Mosquitoes do not like excessive air movement, so setting up an outdoor fan can create a breeze that makes it difficult for them to fly and infest an area. Maintain Your Yard and Pools: Regularly mow and maintain your lawn to prevent tall grass that serves as a resting area for mosquitoes. Dispose of any debris and leaf piles that can retain water or moisture. Keep swimming pools clean, properly circulated and filtered. When not in use, use a pool cover to help keep your water mosquito-free. Install Screens for Your Windows and Doors: Ensure all windows and doors that are kept open during the summer weather have fitted screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering the house. Use Effective Repellents: Apply mosquito repellents, containing DEET, picaridin or other EPA-approved ingredients. Consider using mosquito netting or screens to protect infants and young children in strollers. Wear Protective Clothing: Opt for long sleeves, pants and socks when outdoors during the evenings. Choose light-colored and loose-fitting clothing for comfort and better visibility. Seek Professional Assistance: If you're dealing with a severe mosquito problem, consider hiring a professional pest control company like Mosquito Joe. The brand was awarded the If you're dealing with a severe mosquito problem, consider hiring a professional pest control company like Mosquito Joe. The brand was awarded the Silver Tier by the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program (PESP) for its commitment to providing environmentally low-risk pest management control that's both safe and effective in eliminating mosquitoes from homes.

National Mosquito Control Awareness Week also marks the commencement of Mosquito Joe's 11th annual Beat the Bloodsuckers campaign, which aims to raise awareness about mosquito-borne illnesses and make a meaningful difference in communities worldwide. Participating franchise locations nationwide are involved in one of two impactful ways:

$10 for every new customer serviced during the campaign week. This contribution will provide two life-saving mosquito nets to vulnerable families in Africa , Latin America and the Caribbean , where malaria remains a leading cause of death among children under five years old, according to the Franchise owners partnering with the United Nations Foundation's United to Beat Malaria campaign will donatefor every new customer serviced during the campaign week. This contribution will provide two life-saving mosquito nets to vulnerable families inand the, where malaria remains a leading cause of death among children under five years old, according to the World Health Organization

Franchise owners collaborating with local blood banks will donate 10 percent of new customer sales during the campaign week to their chosen organization, supporting the crucial mission of blood banks and highlighting the importance of blood donation.

"Our Beat the Bloodsuckers campaign has been an integral part of Mosquito Joe's legacy for over a decade, embodying our commitment to giving back and supporting communities both near and far," said Lou Schager, president of Mosquito Joe. "As global temperatures continue to rise, the surge in mosquito populations amplifies the risk of disease transmission. By actively participating in National Mosquito Control Awareness Week and launching this campaign, our aim is to foster greater awareness regarding the crucial need to safeguard ourselves, our families, and our homes from mosquitoes and the illnesses they carry."

To learn more about getting involved with Mosquito Joe's Beat the Bloodsuckers campaign or making a charitable donation, visit https://mosquitojoe.com/about-us/giving-back/.

About Mosquito Joe®

