New Member Benefits Announced This Summer for AARP Members

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP members can now have access to home physical therapy from AARP® Physical Therapy At Home™ by Luna and savings on resort stays from All Store Resort. In addition to these new offerings, AARP members have access to over 300 discounts and benefits through their AARP membership.

"We are continuously looking to expand benefits that empower AARP members to choose how they live," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO. "The benefits we are adding to our extensive list do just that - from access to in-home therapy to savings on much-needed getaways. These new offerings touch on categories that are important to the needs and lifestyle of AARP members."





AARP® Physical Therapy At Home™ by Luna – AARP members and non-members will now have access to in-person physical therapy delivered by a licensed Luna physical therapist in the safety and convenience of their homes. Most insurances and Medicare are accepted by Luna. A prescription may not be needed to start.

All Resort Store , powered by Panorama Travel Solutions, provides AARP members with a custom travel experience platform offering savings on week-long resort stays, all-inclusive resorts, and vacation homes. Reservations can be booked online or by phone through All Resort Stores.

About Luna

Luna is the leading provider of in-home, in-person outpatient physical therapy. Unlike virtual or remote care, Luna's licensed physical therapists provide 1:1 hands-on care from the convenience of a patient's home. With a network of thousands of therapists, Luna is available in 48 metropolitan markets across 27 states. The service is covered by most major insurances, and patients pay the same co-pay cost as facility-based care. By extending outpatient care into the home, Luna is helping health systems to prevent billions of dollars of lost revenue from referral leakage to competitive local clinics while expanding access and geographic reach. Luna proudly partners with Providence, Emory Health, Intermountain Healthcare, UCLA Health, and more. Learn more at www.getluna.com/aarp.

About Panorama Travel Solutions

Panorama Travel Solutions specializes in designing and operating travel membership programs. From off-the-shelf house brands to bespoke travel clubs, Panorama Travel Solutions delivers customized discount travel membership clubs and technology solutions for our affinity partners, including large employers, banks, retailers, trade associations and others in the U.S., Mexico, Asia and Europe. Visit panoramatravelsolutions.com to learn more.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

