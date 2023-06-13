Teleperformance implements AI solutions leveraging ServiceNow platform

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance , a global leader in digital business services, today announced that it is deploying cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) tools within ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company, to enhance its employee experience, increase productivity and transform its operations.

Teleperformance logo (PRNewswire)

The new platform provides a more efficient and intuitive employee experience that allows Teleperformance employees to access a single simplified knowledge management system. Further, it enables the company's employees to automate certain transactional tasks in their workday, enabling employees to focus on higher-value activities.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teleperformance