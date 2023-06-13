Verismo Therapeutics and the Center for Vaccine and Cell Production Facility (CVPF) at the University of Pennsylvania Forge Manufacturing Relationship

Verismo partners with Penn to supply SynKIR-110 to patients for Phase 1 clinical testing

PHILADELPHIA, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verismo Therapeutics , a clinical-stage CAR T company, Penn spinout, and pioneer of the novel KIR-CAR platform technology, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Penn to include clinical cell manufacturing of Verismo's SynKIR-110 KIR-CAR T cell therapy by the Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility (CVPF) at Penn's Perelman School of Medicine for clinical testing and potential use in a Phase I clinical trial.

CVPF is a cellular manufacturing facility with the capability to manufacture cellular therapy products for Phase I clinical trials, enabling the CVPF to help translate novel cellular therapies from bench to bedside. Verismo Therapeutics and CVFP are working together to translate the SynKIR-110 KIR-CAR T cell therapy from the lab to patients in a Phase I clinical trial.

"We are very excited to partner with the CVPF at Penn to make SynKIR-110 for a first-in-human clinical trial," said Dr. Bryan Kim, DMD, CEO at Verismo. "CVPF has a long history of producing cutting-edge cell therapies including the first FDA-approved genetically-engineered cell product as well as the first use of CRISPR-edited cells used in human clinical trials. Together, we will be well-positioned to manufacture SynKIR-110 for Phase I clinical testing."

The manufacturing partnership between Verismo and CVPF seeks to advance the promise of creating new treatment options for human diseases. The combination of CVPF's experience in cell production and cutting-edge cell therapy products being advanced by Verismo drives an aligned goal towards translating and manufacturing the next generation of advanced therapies to improve patient lives.

"Penn has always been a leader in innovating new cellular therapies that have the potential to have an immense impact on patient clinical care," said Dr. Gabriela Plesa, MD, PhD, CACT Deputy Director. "We look forward to working together with Verismo in hopes of bringing this new treatment option to patients."

For more information about the KIR-CAR platform, please visit us at www.verismotherapeutics.com

About the KIR-CAR Platform

The KIR-CAR platform is a dual-chain CAR T cell therapy and has been shown in preclinical animal models to be capable of maintaining antitumor T cell activity even in challenging solid tumor environments. DAP12 acting as a novel costimulatory molecule for T cells, aids additional T cell stimulating pathways, further sustaining chimeric receptor expression and improving KIR-CAR T cell persistence. This continued T cell function and persistence can lead to ongoing regression of solid tumors in preclinical models, including those refractory to traditional CAR T cell therapies. Furthermore, the KIR-CAR platform can be combined with many additional emerging technologies, such as in vivo gene engineering, advanced cell manufacturing and reprogramming, combinational therapies, and even allogeneic cellular therapies to provide the next-generation multimodal targeted immunotherapy for patients in need."

About Verismo Therapeutics

Verismo Therapeutics is a pioneer in dual-chain KIR-CAR technology, on track to bring its first asset into first-in-human clinical trials in 2023. Verismo is the only company developing the KIR-CAR platform, a modified NK-like receptor designed to improve persistence and efficacy against aggressive solid tumors. The KIR-CAR platform technology was developed specifically for advanced solid tumors, an area of high unmet medical need. For more information, visit: www.verismotherapeutics.com

