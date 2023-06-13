zvoove Group acquires Dutch software provider RecruitNow strengthening its position as market leader in Europe

zvoove Group acquires leading provider of ATS solutions, significantly expanding its portfolio of digitization solutions for staffing companies in the Netherlands

LOHNE, Germany, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- zvoove Group, the leading provider of digitization solutions for staffing and cleaning service providers in Europe, has acquired RecruitNow, the market leader in the Netherlands for ATS (Applicant Tracking Systems) and recruiting solutions for temp staffing companies. Following last year's merger with ERP specialist Pivoton, this makes zvoove Group number one in the Dutch market for digitization solutions in temp staffing and cleaning services.

ATS solutions play a crucial role in managing and automating the recruitment process. The industry leader RecruitNow is a fast-growing scale-up with over 150 customers in the temp staffing environment and is based in Amersfoort, Netherlands. Its flagship product "Cockpit" is recruitment software that includes CRM that connects job boards and online campaigns in one platform, significantly automating and accelerating the recruitment process.

"With the acquisition of RecruitNow, we have further strengthened our position as market leaders in Europe. It is another logical step in our growth strategy, which aims to unite the best minds and technologies under our umbrella," said Oliver Muhr, CEO zvoove Group. "With Pivoton, we already have a strong ERP solutions company in the group. RecruitNow, as a standalone front-end solution with its ATS and CRM functionalities and innovation leadership, completes our offering in the Dutch market and brings competitive advantages for our German and Swiss customers. We are very excited about the upcoming synergy effects and the exchange with our new colleagues."

"We are excited to now be part of a strong global group that, like us, is committed to the digitization of temp staffing services. Having the backing of a pan-European leader was key to our decision", says Andre Polderman, CEO and founder of RecruitNow. "We have a market-leading, independent position in the ATS market in the Netherlands. This is a strategic decision that we will continue to pursue vigorously with the merger with zvoove Group. At the same time, we look forward to the economies of scale the merger will bring us."

About zvoove:

The zvoove Group is the leading provider of SaaS solutions for personnel and facility service providers in Europe. In a dynamic ecosystem of service providers, employees, and companies, zvoove improves the world of work through end-to-end digitization for service providers, more job opportunities and career prospects for workers, and a secure workforce for companies. Over 4,200 customers and more than 55,000 end-users already trust zvoove. Through its solutions, they manage 700,000 workers, 12 billion euros in annual payroll, and over a million incoming applications per year. zvoove employs over 400 employees across 13 locations in Europe.

About RecruitNow:

RecruitNow, based in Amersfoort, Netherlands, is the provider of the leading ATS solution Cockpit. RecruitNow offers the optimisation of the recruitment process and provides control, clarity and effectiveness. Customers turn to RecruitNow for reliable and first-in-class solutions so they can simplify complex process. As a result of this achievement, the company has grown to 60 employees and over 150 customers in recent years.

