Joseph C. Papa Joins Water Street Healthcare Partners

CHICAGO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Street Healthcare Partners announced today that Joseph C. Papa has joined its team of senior investment professionals and executives dedicated to growing health care businesses. Mr. Papa, former chairman and CEO of Bausch and Lomb, will spearhead the health care firm's search for its next investment in the specialty pharmaceutical sector. Water Street has earmarked $500+ million to kick off the initiative.

Joseph C. Papa will spearhead Water Street's search for its next investment in the specialty pharmaceutical industry (PRNewswire)

I'm excited to work with Water Street to build a company that will make a meaningful impact in health care.

"The most rewarding part of my career is playing a role in developing new products and services that are improving patients' lives. I'm excited to work with Water Street's team to achieve our shared goal of building a specialty pharmaceutical company that will make a meaningful impact in health care."

Mr. Papa brings more than 30 years of pharmaceutical experience to Water Street, including:

leading eye health company Bausch & Lomb through an IPO after completing the successful turnaround of multinational pharmaceutical company Valeant Pharmaceuticals (later rebranded as Bausch Health Companies)





spearheading Perrigo's transformation into a global multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical manufacturer during his 10-year tenure as CEO





serving in leadership roles to grow businesses at global health care organizations, including Cardinal Health, Searle Pharmaceuticals, and Novartis Pharmaceuticals





leading teams in launching products that are recognized as blockbuster drugs, including Celebrex (arthritis) and Lotrel and Diovan (high blood pressure)

"Joe has led an incredibly diverse range of global pharmaceutical businesses, encompassing branded and generic drugs across nearly every major therapeutic area. In every situation, Joe finds a path toward growth. We are thrilled to be working with him to expand our group of businesses focused on contributing to a stronger health care system," said Tim Dugan, managing partner, Water Street.

Working with Mr. Papa, Water Street is in discussions with founders and leadership teams of specialty pharmaceutical businesses that are interested in a partner to advance their goals for growth. The health care firm has a strong track record of building businesses that develop and commercialize products on behalf of global pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotech organizations. In addition to pharmaceutical businesses, Water Street is pursuing investments in companies specializing in life sciences, medical diagnostics and products, and health care services.

About Water Street

Water Street Healthcare Partners is a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. The firm has completed more than 150 investments and acquisitions to build 40+ companies contributing to improved patient care, innovation, and a more efficient health care system. Working with founders and management teams, Water Street aligns its deep industry experience and network of resources to support their growth objectives. Based in Chicago, Water Street's team is a blend of highly experienced health care executives, investment professionals, and functional specialists. For more information, visit waterstreet.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Water Street Healthcare Partners