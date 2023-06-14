NEXT LEVEL Partners®, LLC Principal Eric Lussier Honored as a PEX Network Top 50 Leader in Operational Excellence

NAPLES, Fla., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT LEVEL Partners®, LLC, (NLP) a business transformation consulting firm, is thrilled to announce that Eric Lussier, Principal, has been recognized as one of PEX Network's Top 50 People Leading Operational Excellence around the world in 2023. This prestigious accolade celebrates Lussier's exceptional contributions to the field of operational excellence and his significant impact on driving transformative change within organizations.

Eric Lussier, Principal at NEXT LEVEL Partners®, LLC (PRNewswire)

The PEX Network's list showcases distinguished individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in spearheading initiatives that have revolutionized the way businesses operate. These initiatives lead to improved efficiency, innovation, and sustained growth.

With a distinguished career spanning over 30 years, Lussier has consistently applied Lean and continuous improvement practices across various departments, including quality, human resources, sales, leadership, and product development. His expertise in Lean methodologies and change management has made him a trusted advisor in various industrial corporations before joining NLP. His insights have supported the transformational journey of businesses in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, finance, logistics, and hospitality.

"When leaders embark on Lean management approaches, they must establish the tone at the top and model the behaviors they want to see. The two most famous words of leaders should be "follow me" where they are setting the example by being actively involved in the continuous improvement process," said Lussier. "That is why we, as leaders, must go see for ourselves firsthand the challenges and opportunities to make improvements. Furthermore, we need to participate and model the behaviors desired, including Kaizen participation on our own."

NEXT LEVEL Partners®, LLC congratulates Eric Lussier on this well-deserved recognition as a PEX Network Top 50 Leader in Operational Excellence. For more information on NLP and to connect with Eric Lussier, please visit www.nextlevelpartners.com/.

