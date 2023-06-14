Ordr to Discuss Clinical Asset Management and Vulnerability Management Strategies with Baptist Health and Mayo Clinic at Upcoming AAMI eXchange

Companies to Share Best Practices To Optimize Clinical Asset Management And Address Connected Device Security Issues

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and LONG BEACH, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr , the leader in connected device security, today announced that it is presenting alongside The Mayo Clinic and Baptist Health in a pair of speaking sessions at the annual AAMI eXchange , an annual event for healthcare technology management (HTM), clinical engineering and health technology professionals taking place from June 16-19, 2023 at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center.

Ordr's speaking sessions are:

"Optimizing Clinical Asset Management for Cybersecurity and Operational Efficiencies"

When : Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 8:00 - 9:00 am PDT Who : Boyd Hutchins, Corporate Director, Equipment Management, Baptist Health Ben Stock, Director of Healthcare Product Management, Ordr What : When it comes to managing medical devices, efficiencies in clinical asset

management translate to improvements in patient safety, cybersecurity and hospital operations. This session will review ways to optimize clinical asset management and operationalize device insights to deliver value in: (1) automated device discovery and classification, to reduce manual efforts; (2) real-time device insights (make, model, system configuration, software levels and location), for patching and operational efficiencies; (3) full-life cycle vulnerability management to prioritize and mitigate risks; and (4) device utilization insights to support procurement decisions.

"Mayo Clinic Best Practices: SBOM Alternatives to Streamline Vulnerability Management and Security"

When : Sunday, June 18, 2023, from 4:15 - 5:15 pm PDT Who : Keith Whitby, IT Division Chair, HTM, Mayo Clinic

Pandian Gnanaprakasam, co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Ordr What : The frequency of reported vulnerabilities that may affect medical device

security has grown during the past few years, creating an increased urgency to patch vulnerabilities faster. But the challenge is tracking vulnerabilities across the many systems used within the care environment. A device's software bill of materials (SBOM) can be used to analyze vulnerabilities and risks, but SBOMs have inherent challenges. In this session, presenters will share best practices for a broad vulnerability management strategy, along with SBOM alternatives currently being used at Mayo Clinic that can streamline vulnerability management.

The Ordr team will also be on-site at AAMI eXchange in booth #929, ready to help attendees learn how to gain accurate, real-time visibility into their networks and ensure the security of their connected medical devices and equipment.

For more information on how Ordr can help your healthcare organization improve visibility and security, click here .

About Ordr

Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr Systems Control Engine uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance and accelerate IT initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing Venture Capital, Ten Eleven Ventures, Northgate Capital, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, and Unusual Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn .

