15 Keynotes and Future of HR-Focused Agenda Announced for McLean & Company's HR Industry Conference, Signature 2023

From November 5-7, Signature will bring HR professionals together to learn from a variety of keynote speakers, network, and prepare for the unknowns of the future.

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Signature, the premier HR industry event from global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company, has announced key details about this year's speakers and conference agenda. The three-day event has been created for C-suite and VP-level executives, directors, and managers of HR seeking to build a flourishing organizational culture amid the new standard hybrid reality.

Signature attendees can look forward to a future-focused agenda and more than 15 keynotes at this year’s conference in Orlando, Florida from November 5-7, 2023. (CNW Group/McLean & Company) (PRNewswire)

With the key theme for the 2023 event being "The Future of HR," conference attendees can look forward to 15 highly anticipated keynotes and six rapid-fire sessions, alongside several CHRO panel discussions and peer-to-peer roundtables that will focus on creating workplaces where everyone thrives both presently and in the unknown future.

"The keynote speaker lineup this year is dynamic and diverse, with an intentional focus on supplying Signature attendees with actionable, future-focused tips and insights from HR leaders and experts who are educating about and sharing their lived experiences in the ever-evolving world of HR," says Jennifer Rozon, president of McLean & Company.

Each session at Signature 2023 has been designed to support the resolution of current and future obstacles HR is facing, including challenges in creating psychologically safe and inclusive workplaces, the role of ChatGPT and generative AI (artificial intelligence) in HR functions, employee engagement and retention, and more.

In alignment with these topics, McLean & Company has announced the initial list of keynote speakers for this year's conference, outlined below:

Brian Dickens, Chief Human Resources Officer at University of Tennessee System (UT), will tackle a host of important and relevant HR themes in his keynote Creating an Environment Where Employee Voices Are Heard for Increased Retention, Diversity of Thought, & Long-Term Job Satisfaction.

Sinead Bovell, Future of Work Expert, will approach the broad and critical evolution of the way we work in her keynote aptly titled The Future of Work.

Dr. Robyn Hanley-Dafoe, an expert on resilience and workplace wellness, will touch on one of the most important elements of any successful HR team in a talk on Everyday Resiliency in Ever-Changing Times.

Peter Sursi, Senior Executive, Finance Modernization at the FBI, will share his personal and professional experiences around culture in Creating a Culture of Connection.

Terri Lewis, Chief People Officer at One Call, will reframe what can feel like the uphill culture battle to an achievable, realistic endeavor in her keynote Mission Possible: Transforming Culture in 365 Days.

Jessica Palatka, Chief Human Capital Officer at the US Department of Commerce, will address a trending and timely HR theme in her keynote Addressing Workforce Hiring Challenges.

Bhavna Dave, Chief People and Culture Officer at Schellman Compliance LLC, will cover One Size Does Not Fit All through a DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) lens.

Nichole Thompson, Chief People Officer at FLS Transportation Services, will dive into the highly anticipated topic The Future of Work: How Employee Experience Should Evolve in 2023 and Beyond.

Annette Martinez, Retired Senior Vice President at State Farm, will offer her unique insights in Reflecting on the Role of HR: Insights from the Former SVP of State Farm.

Maureen Cahill, Managing Partner at McLean & Company, will kick off the event with The Future of HR: Preparing for the Unpredictable, discussing the variety of knowns and unknowns HR leaders can expect in the years to come and how best to prepare for them.

Kelly Berte, Director of HR Research and Advisory Services at McLean & Company, will use her research-backed insights to empower HR professionals in Keeping Up With...the Employee Value Proposition.

LynnAnn Brewer, Director of HR Research and Advisory Services at McLean & Company, will moderate the CHRO panel discussion, Preparing for the Future of HR.

Additional keynote and session themes include

Enabling Flow State to Positively Impact Wellbeing

Leveraging Employee Lifecycle Data to Increase Engagement

Building Culture for Performance and Retention

Transitioning from Big Corporate to Startup

Psychological Safety Myth-Busting

Creating a Culture of Belonging

ChatGPT and AI in Talent Strategy

and more.

HR professionals interested in attending can register for Signature 2023 on McLean & Company's dedicated event page. Early bird tickets are available until August 1, 2023.

Media interested in attending Signature 2023 or joining McLean & Company's Media Insiders program to get exclusive access to new industry research and trends insights can contact pr@mcleanco.com.

McLean & Company Logo (CNW Group/McLean & Company) (PRNewswire)

