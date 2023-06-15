LongueVue Capital Invests in Global Gourmet Food Solutions

LVC Partners with Management to Support Growth of Frozen Food Manufacturing Business

NEW ORLEANS, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LongueVue Capital ("LVC"), a New Orleans-based growth equity firm, is pleased to announce that it has invested growth capital to support the continued expansion of Global Gourmet Food Solutions ("Global Gourmet"), a leading manufacturer of specialty ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products with a focus in Asian, Latin, and specialty international cuisines. LVC partnered with the 2nd generation of family leadership to consummate the transaction.

Headquartered in Garland, TX, Global Gourmet serves a nationwide customer base spanning a variety of end markets including retail, food service, distribution, education, and institutional partners. Within the frozen food segment, Global Gourmet is a leader in handheld and appetizer categories including egg rolls, burritos, flautas, taquitos, enchiladas, and battered, breaded, and fried chicken products.

"This partnership with LVC marks an exciting chapter for Global Gourmet," commented Danny Luong, President & Chief Executive Officer of Global Gourmet. "Our company has grown dramatically over the past few years alongside our best-in-class customer base, and this relationship enables us to further expand our product offerings, support services, and production capacity as we usher in this bright new era of heightened growth."

"We are honored to partner with Global Gourmet's leadership and family of team members," added Max Vorhoff, Partner of LVC. "Consumer preferences for convenience have driven a continued shift to frozen foods, and cuisines delivering unique flavor profiles are experiencing outsized positive demand. With increased access to strategic and capital resources, Global Gourmet will continue to expand its leadership as a premier manufacturer in the frozen food space."

"Global Gourmet's remarkable growth trajectory over the past several years is a testament to the company's excellence in service, quality, and innovation," added John McNamara, Co-founder and CEO of LVC. "We are thrilled to consummate this partnership with an outstanding management team that highly values LVC's partnership approach, shared vision, and cultural alignment."

Origin Bank provided senior debt financing in support of the transaction. LVC's legal counsel was provided by Vedder Price.

ABOUT LONGUEVUE CAPITAL

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based private equity firm focused on providing human and financial capital, leveraging a proven 20+ year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation in middle market companies. Having managed approximately $1 billion of committed capital spanning four funds, coupled with 150 years of combined operating and investing experience, the LVC team is an ideal partner for middle-market companies at inflection points and seeking to maximize value for all stakeholders. LVC has made successful investments in a wide variety of industries including food and beverage, specialty packaging, consumer, healthcare, transportation and logistics, and precision manufacturing.

