Ventech Solutions Announces H-Tech Solutions

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventech Solutions is excited to announce the newly formed H-Tech Solutions, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Small Business Administration (SBA)-approved Mentor/Protégé Joint Venture (JV). This new partnership is based on years of collaboration between Ventech Solutions and Hull IT Solutions & Services (HITSS), LLC.

"We are thrilled to formalize our partnership between Ventech Solutions and HITSS, LLC through this Mentor/Protégé Joint Venture," said Kathrine Dass, chief delivery officer of Ventech Solutions, which serves as the mentor. "This partnership represents a powerful synergy of capabilities, allowing us to leverage each other's strengths and deliver exceptional value to our clients. Together, we are well positioned to provide cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers."

With a dedicated research and innovation team of technical engineers and experts, H-Tech Solutions transform ideas into real-world and tailored solutions—leveraging key partnerships, such as Amazon Web Service (AWS) and ServiceNow, to deliver the highest-performing platforms, products, and services.

"We are honored to embark on this Mentor/Protégé Joint Venture with HITSS, LLC and Ventech Solutions," said Paul Hull, president and owner of HITSS, LLC. "This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity for us to expand our capabilities and collaborate with industry leaders to drive innovation and deliver exceptional solutions to our clients. We are excited about the possibilities this joint venture brings and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our growth and success."

Capabilities of H-Tech Solutions include software development, data science, data integration, digital transformation, service management, cloud enablement, cloud solutions, managed services, cybersecurity, and professional IT services. H-Tech Solutions manages the world's largest health care quality data, including more than 6,000 hospitals, 800,000 providers, 20,000 post-acute facilities and 7,500 dialysis facilities. For more information, visit https://htechsolutions.io/

About Ventech Solutions

Ventech Solutions is a technology and health care solutions provider that leverages emerging technologies to deliver a wide range of enterprise services, including cloud modernization, infrastructure, data, security, and service integration support. Ventech Solutions leads and manages some of the most critical technology transformation initiatives for the public sector that empower government agencies to achieve their missions. For more information, visit www.ventechsolutions.com

About HITSS

Hull IT Solutions & Services (HITSS), LLC is a Minority-owned Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) 8(a), providing Project Management, IT Professional Services, Software Development & Maintenance, Business Analytics, and technical consulting. Started in 2014 by Paul Hull, a recognized leader in federal contracting with over 25 years of federal contracting experience. HITSS offers over a decade of federal IT support with a team of experts in Cloud Engineering, Cyber Security, system integration, test development and execution, and Data Science and data analytics. For more information visit www.hitssllc.com

