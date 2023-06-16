Morningstar, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5 Cents Per Share

CHICAGO, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment insights, today declared a quarterly dividend of 37.5 cents per share, consistent with the dividend paid in April. The dividend is payable July 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023. Please contact investors@morningstar.com with any questions.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $249 billion in assets under advisement and management as of March 31, 2023. The Company operates through wholly-or majority-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

