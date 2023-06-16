ANAHEIM, Calif., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyyShop , a cross-border social commerce platform, will showcase its unique services and partnerships to digital content creators and other attendees at the upcoming VidCon 2023 convention in Anaheim, California, from June 21st to 24th.

To make a lasting impression on a global audience, MyyShop will be prominently featured on billboards at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, from June 19th and throughout the entirety of VidCon. This strategic presence further underscores MyyShop's commitment to revolutionizing cross-border e-commerce and fostering meaningful connections within the dynamic world of digital content creators.

MyyShop To Showcase Its Leading Social Commerce Platform for Creators at VidCon 2023 (PRNewswire)

As part of MyyShop's presence at VidCon, the premier global event for digital creators, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with the MyyShop team at Booth #811, situated on the first floor of the Anaheim Convention Center Expo Hall. Attendees and creators can gain valuable insights into how MyyShop empowers them to enhance audience engagement and effortlessly monetize their social media influence.

Launched in 2020 by e-commerce company DHGATE Group, MyyShop empowers digital content creators of all types – from nano to mega – to rapidly set up their own e-commerce business while also removing the hassle, risks, and up-front costs common to other e-commerce platforms.

MyyShop's social commerce platform leverages creators' existing audience base to curate a seamless shopping experience that appeals to audiences' interests, and streamlines the retail back-end operations and logistics needs while connecting creators to DHgate's network of over 2.4 million suppliers. These together ensure that MyyShop's customers (content creators) can connect more meaningfully with their audience. Over 100,000 creators have collaborated with MyyShop in 2022 alone.

"MyyShop lowers the barriers to entry for digital creators to kickstart their business journey and monetize their passion and social media influence across borders," said Diane Wang, Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHGATE Group shares. "We are excited about the opportunities provided at VidCon 2023 to connect directly with creators and better understand their needs by meeting face-to-face."

At VidCon 2023, creators can learn more about MyyShop and social commerce possibilities at a special speaker session from 4pm on Thursday, June 22nd, at the Anaheim Convention Center Expo Hall, 2nd Floor, Creator Track Room 211AB. Presented by MyyShop, this exclusive session will delve into the world of creator success, unveiling the secrets to swiftly uncovering viral products, crafting personalized stores, generating commission, and even establishing one's own product lines. Joining the event will be MyyShop's esteemed lineup of collaborating influencers, who will share firsthand accounts of their recent triumphs facilitated by MyyShop's cutting-edge platform and toolkit.

About MyyShop

MyyShop is a pioneering social commerce platform launched by DHGATE Group that provides an effortless selling experience on social media. MyyShop equips content creators with online store creation tools and AI-powered tailored product recommendations that audiences are not able to resist. MyyShop gives creators the opportunity to sell with confidence by knowing which products are in demand at all times, all backed by a world-leading supply chain.

For more information, please visit MyyShop.com and follow @MyyShopOfficial.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million livelistings annually. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

