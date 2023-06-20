China's Hydropower: Empowering a Clean and Beautiful World

Chinese modernization is the modernization with harmony between humanity and nature. The China Three Gorges Corporation has utilized its advantages in scientific and technological innovation, led the whole hydropower industry chain to overcome difficulties and master core technologies for the construction and operation of large hydropower stations, and promoted the sustainable and high-quality development of the hydropower industry, injecting green vitality into Chinese modernization.

