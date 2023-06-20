Newly Published Data Demonstrates Positive Outcomes Resulting from Pathnostics' Advanced Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Test

Studies Show Reduced Health Care Costs, Utilization & Antibiotic Resistance in Patients Diagnosed & Treated with Advanced Testing

A study published in the JU Open Plus shows real-world evidence of decreased UTI-related costs and improved outcomes for patients diagnosed and treated with Pathnostics' advanced Guidance ® UTI test vs. traditional urine culture

Separately, data published in Infection and Drug Resistance suggests treatment based upon Guidance ® UTI test resulted in reduced antibiotic resistance

These two studies featured in peer-reviewed publications are the first of many data milestones anticipated this year for advanced UTI testing

IRVINE, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathnostics, a leading precision diagnostic testing and development company, today announced the publication of two new studies demonstrating positive outcomes resulting from its advanced urinary tract infection (UTI) test. The studies show that treatment based on the company's Guidance® UTI test resulted in decreased health care resource utilization and costs compared to standard urine culture (SUC) tests, as well as reduced antibiotic resistance in patients with complicated urinary tract infections.

Real-world evidence published in the JU Open Plus revealed that patients suffering from recurrent or complicated UTIs who were diagnosed with the Guidance® UTI test experienced reduced clinical care and utilization costs related to their UTIs compared with patients diagnosed through standard urine culture (SUC) tests. In fact, average one-year costs related to UTIs were $501.85 lower for patients receiving treatment based on the Guidance® test than for those based on the traditional culture test. In addition, results showed patients diagnosed via the Guidance® test had improved outcomes, including fewer inpatient episodes and lower inpatient costs.

Separately, data published in the peer-reviewed journal Infection and Drug Resistance suggests that treatment based upon Guidance® UTI testing resulted in reduced antibiotic resistance in symptomatic patients with suspected complicated UTIs. The study compared antibiotic resistance results at different points in time in patients with UTIs who were either treated based on Guidance® UTI testing or who were not treated with antibiotics. With the increase in molecular diagnostics available for UTI testing, there are concerns that the increased sensitivity may lead to overtreatment and increase in antibiotic resistance. Results demonstrated that treatment based on rapid and sensitive Guidance® UTI resulted in reduction rather than induction of antibiotic resistance in symptomatic patients.

"UTIs place a significant burden on individuals' health, as well as our health care system and resources. When they are not effectively treated, complications can lead to substantial medical issues and expenses," said David Pauluzzi, CEO and co-founder, Pathnostics. "These new findings, combined with ongoing studies, support our mission of increasing access to advanced UTI testing that supports more informed treatment leading to improved outcomes."

The newly published research, along with the anticipated findings expected to publish later this year, add to the growing body of evidence regarding whether critical patient outcomes, healthcare resource utilization, and management vary based on whether UTI treatment is informed by Guidance® UTI or standard urine culture.

Methodology & Highlights of Study published in JU Open Plus

Using a randomized 5% sample of Medicare Parts A+B beneficiaries enrolled in 2017-2019, the study compared two cohorts matched on sex, diabetes, and propensity score based on whether, after a one-year baseline period, the initial outpatient UTI diagnosis (Index cUTI) was made via SUC or Guidance ® UTI.

The Guidance® UTI cohort's composite outcome event rate (inpatient admissions, urgent care visits, emergency room visits, and skilled nursing facility admissions) was 41.3% lower than that of the SUC cohort. The Guidance® UTI cohort had no urosepsis events.

Analysis & Highlights of Study published in Infection and Drug Resistance

An interim analysis of an ongoing observational, prospective study

Significantly more patients had reduced numbers of resistant antibiotics, as measured by the phenotypic P-AST™ component of the test, in the treated versus the untreated group (42.3% reduction vs. 8.3%, p = 0.04).

Results demonstrated that a higher percentage of patients had a reduction in ABR gene detection in the treated compared to the untreated group (38.5% reduction vs. 0%, p = 0.01).

About Pathnostics

Pathnostics is a leading precision diagnostic testing and development company providing solutions for infectious disease and cancer diagnostics that will get patients on the right path. The company's flagship Guidance® platform of solutions leverages its proprietary and patented technology for pooled antibiotic susceptibility testing, which provides more informed treatment options and supports antibiotic stewardship initiatives. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Pathnostics is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. For more information about the company and its portfolio of products, visit pathnostics.com.

