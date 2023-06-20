Spinal Elements Announces Appointment of Susan Denman to the Board

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinal Elements (or "the Company"), a spine technology company, today announced the appointment of Susan Denman to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board").

As a highly respected leader in the industry, Ms. Denman brings to the Board extensive experience in advancing the intersection of business and technology to drive growth. Over the course of her career, Ms. Denman has orchestrated transformative strategies for Johnson & Johnson ("J&J"), Sanofi, Nabisco and JPMorgan Chase. She currently serves as Managing Partner of the Susan Denman Group, LLC, which provides board, executive and private equity advisory services and executive coaching, and she is currently a member of the Board of Advisors for Trinity Life Sciences and the Digital Advisory Board for Sage Therapeutics.

"We are excited to welcome Susan to the Spinal Elements Board," said Matt Jennings, Operating Partner of Kohlberg and Chairman of the Board. "Susan is a dynamic, authentic executive who has a demonstrated track record of delivering marketing strategies and technology to consistently drive significant business growth. Her valuable insights and experience will further the Board's diverse skillset and promote Spinal Elements' continued success and value creation."

"I am honored to join the Spinal Elements Board of Directors and to help advance their ability to transform lives through groundbreaking spinal solutions," said Ms. Denman. "With each strategic decision and collaborative endeavor, we will empower patients, inspire our industry and propel Spinal Elements to unparalleled heights, igniting a profound positive change in the world of spinal health."

Ms. Denman holds an MBA from The Wharton School, a bachelor's degree from Duke University and an Executive Certificate from MIT. She was recently honored as one of the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Tech by the National Diversity Council and Tech Inclusion Council.

About Spinal Elements

Spinal Elements is a Carlsbad, California-based medical device company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of systems, products, and technologies for spine surgery procedures. A leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of innovative medical devices used in spinal surgical procedures, Spinal Elements combines leading medical device technologies, biologics, and instrumentation to create positive surgical outcomes that exceed surgeon and patient expectations. Spinal Elements has built a reputation delivering innovative and differentiated technologies that enable fundamental shifts in solutions for spine surgery. The company markets a complete portfolio of advanced spinal implant technologies.

For more information, please visit www.spinalelements.com.

About Kohlberg & Company

Kohlberg is a leading U.S. middle market private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, New York. Over the firm's 36-year history, the firm has organized 11 private equity vehicles totaling in aggregate over $14 billion. Since inception, the firm's private equity investments have generated over $10 billion in realized returns with no realized losses since 2007. The firm invests in leading middle market businesses that are identified through its rigorous White Paper Program in its six core practice areas. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.

Contacts

Rick Simmons

Chief Marketing Officer

Spinal Elements

rsimmons@spinalelements.com

View original content:

SOURCE Spinal Elements