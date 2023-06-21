HONEYWELL/ITEC AND AERALIS PARTNER TO BRING F124 ENGINE TO NEW AERALIS FLEET

PARIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell, through The International Turbine Engine Company (ITEC), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at Paris Air Show 2023 with aircraft designer and manufacturer AERALIS to integrate the Honeywell/ITEC F124 Engine into AERALIS' new modular aircraft.

CEO, AERALIS, and, Matt Milas, Honeywell President, Defense & Space. (PRNewswire)

AERALIS' fleet of aircraft comprise a common core fuselage that will be fully adaptable, using different wings and engines depending on the mission. This modular design means it can be reconfigured to take on a variety of roles, including training pilots with little or no flight experience, operational training, display, surveillance and light combat. It is expected that the acquisition and maintenance of the jets as a collective system will cost 60% less than a conventional light jet system thanks to the modular design, affording an 85% commonality in aircraft parts.

"The fifth and sixth generation of fighter jets requires a new approach to training and operational support roles that AERALIS is looking to deliver through its innovative approach to aircraft system design," said John Guasto, vice president of Defense and Space International at Honeywell Aerospace. "Honeywell/ITEC is pleased to be able to offer the F124 engine solution as part of AERALIS' system approach, delivering the reliability, thrust and affordability that other competitive offerings simply cannot match."

The Honeywell/ITEC F124 is a high-performance, low bypass-ratio turbofan engine that meets the most rigorous requirements of modern light combat, advanced jet trainer and unmanned aircraft. The F124's 5.7 thrust-to-weight ratio is the highest in its class, while its third-generation, state-of-the-art, dual-channel Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) reduces pilot workload and provides outstanding reliability worldwide in fighter and trainer aircraft.

Much like the AERALIS aircraft system, the F124 engine is designed to be truly modular. All modules can be installed or removed from the engine, or interchanged with modules from another engine, without requiring special retesting, balancing or shimming. This greatly simplifies maintenance, and a shorter maintenance cycle means less downtime, lower maintenance costs and higher operating efficiency.

"AERALIS welcomes the signing of this MOU with ITEC to help expand the range of power and propulsion options behind our AERALIS aircraft portfolio," said AERALIS Founder and CEO Tristan Crawford. "The joint work to develop a powerplant is an important step in developing a transformational and sustainable aircraft, with a high-performing, tried and tested propulsion systems provider. This builds on our ongoing work to partner with businesses across the supply chain to develop a best-in-class light jet-air system to deliver the future of air force fleets."

About Honeywell

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About AERALIS

AERALIS is a UK-based aircraft developer creating a new class of transformative high performance training and operational aircraft. The new aircraft will be based on a modular system, enabling the company to deliver a range of configurations for different missions by using common fuselage and avionics while switching engines, wings and mission systems. The company has completed phase one and phase two development, with feasibility studies complete and its core team established in preparation to develop a pre-production aircraft with first flight targeted within 3 years.

Contacts:

Honeywell

Juliet Collins-Achong

+44 7787 282932

juliet.collins-achong@honeywell.com

Honeywell Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Honeywell) (PRNewsfoto/Honeywell) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Honeywell