Prominent Patent Trial Team Joins Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg in Silicon Valley

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF), an elite, majority women-owned trial boutique, has announced the addition of four trial lawyers to its Silicon Valley Office. Partners Matthew Berkowitz and Patrick Colsher, and Associates Yue (Joy) Wang and Aaron Morris join the firm from Shearman & Sterling with decades of technical expertise in high-stakes patent, trade secret, and complex commercial disputes.

Matthew Berkowitz previously served as a partner in the Litigation Group at Shearman & Sterling, where he launched and spearheaded Shearman's intellectual property litigation practice. Nationally recognized by Chambers USA for his litigation prowess, clients describe Berkowitz as "technically savvy and a great strategist with a keen eye for the entire picture," "very impressive," and "an excellent attorney with great client management skills." He has nearly 20 years' experience representing clients in high-stakes patent infringement disputes in federal district courts and the International Trade Commission (ITC), as well as in post-grant proceedings in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Berkowitz has argued and won numerous cases before the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

"Matt is a seasoned pro. Companies with the most challenging disputes have called on Matt, which is no surprise given his tech acumen, judgment, and trial experience," said Courtland Reichman, RJLF's Managing Partner. "Matt's deep commitment to client service, first-tier expertise, and commitment to diversity make him a perfect fit for our firm. We're excited to have Matt, Patrick, Joy, and Aaron join our team."

Berkowitz regularly represents Fortune 500 companies such as Sony, Toyota, Airbus, and GE Healthcare, among others. He has represented clients across a range of technologies, including consumer electronics, memory systems, hybrid vehicles, pre-collision vehicle systems, aircraft components, pharmaceuticals, and various software and networking technologies. He received his J.D., cum laude, from Temple University and his B.S. in industrial engineering from Pennsylvania State University.

"It's an honor to join RJLF's team in Silicon Valley," said Berkowitz. "We've admired how they've built an agile, innovative, and respected trial firm in less than five short years. The team and I are excited to deepen their superb bench of trial lawyers."

Patrick Colsher brings more than a decade of experience focusing on intellectual property and other complex commercial litigation and counseling. A registered patent attorney with a technical background in electrical and biomedical engineering, Colsher is frequently called upon to guide clients through their toughest IP issues. He has significant trial experience, having litigated numerous patent, trade secret, and other IP cases in federal courts throughout the country and Section 337 investigations before the ITC. Colsher has also developed a track record for success in post-grant inter partes review and covered business method review trials before the USPTO, acting as lead counsel for both petitioners and patent owners in dozens of trials. Colsher received his J.D., cum laude, from New York Law School. He received his B.S.E in electrical engineering and another B.S.E. in biomedical engineering from Duke University.

Yue (Joy) Wang has nearly a decade of experience in intellectual property litigation. Focusing on patent matters in district courts and before the ITC, her technical background and former career as an engineer enable her to advise clients across various products and technologies. Wang has also prosecuted patents before the USPTO—from drafting responses to office actions and appeal briefs to provisional and non-provisional applications. She received her J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, and her B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

Aaron Morris focuses on intellectual property litigation with an emphasis in patent litigation. His experience includes defending and prosecuting district court matters and IPRs as well as coordinating pre-filing investigations for both accused infringers and patent owners. Morris received his B.S. in aerospace engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he earned the Ronald E. McNair Award for academics and contribution to the minority community. While at the University of Southern California Gould School of Law, Morris was a Gold Honors Scholar and a member of the Southern California Law Review. He also served as a judicial extern for Judge William Ryan of the Los Angeles Superior Court. Prior to law school, Morris was an engineer at Northrop Grumman, where he was responsible for designing and running tests of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft.

About Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP

Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF) is an elite national trial firm that handles high-stakes commercial litigation, intellectual property, and white-collar disputes. The firm is majority women-owned and rejects the billable hour in favor of fee arrangements that align client interests. RJLF's attorneys are diverse, exceptionally credentialed, and passionate about trial advocacy. From offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, the firm tries cases and argues appeals throughout the country. For more information, visit www.reichmanjorgensen.com.

