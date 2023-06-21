Target Circle Week, the Biggest Sale of the Season, is Coming July 9-15 with Exclusive Savings for Target Circle Members

The week-long event features deep savings of up to 50% off across Target's entire assortment, including Target-exclusive brands and top national brands like Dyson and Keurig

Members of Target Circle, Target's free-to-join loyalty program, can shop the deals in stores, online and via the Target app

Guests who aren't Target Circle members can access the deals by joining Target Circle for free at Target.com/circle — it's quick and easy

Guests can get their deals the same day with the retailer's free same-day Order Pickup and Drive Up services, no membership fee required; or delivered to their door through Same-Day Delivery with Shipt

MINNEAPOLIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced its biggest sale of the season, Target Circle Week, July 9-15 — exclusively for members of Target Circle, Target's free-to-join loyalty program. With savings of up to 50%, it's a full week of deals on Target owned brands like Sun Squad, Good & Gather and Cat & Jack and top national brands like Dyson and Keurig. Target Circle members can shop the deals in stores, online and on the Target app. Anyone who isn't yet among the 100 million Target Circle members can quickly and easily join for free at Target.com/circle to access Target Circle Week deals, plus perks, personalized deals and more every time they shop, all year long.

"Target Circle Week is our way of saying 'thank you' to our guests," said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, Target. "Guests have saved millions of dollars during previous Target Circle Weeks, and this summer they'll have yet another opportunity to celebrate that only-at-Target feeling of affordable joy as they stock up on essentials, discover new favorites and shop online, in store or with our industry-leading same-day services."

Preview the top deals

Target Circle Week deals run Sunday through Saturday July 9-15, in stores, online and on the Target app. Guests will see savings up to 50% on food and beverage, beauty, everyday essentials, electronics and more. Here's a first look at some of the top Target Circle Week savings. Additional deals will be revealed on Target.com on Sunday, July 9.

Top deals for July 9-15 include:

Convenient same-day pickup and delivery services

Guests can shop Target Circle Week in stores, on Target.com or via the Target app. They can easily grab their deals the same day by shopping in Target's nearly 2,000 stores or with the retailer's industry-leading fulfillment services, including Drive Up and Order Pickup, in as soon as two hours with no minimum purchase and no membership fee required, and Same-Day Delivery with Shipt in as soon as one hour. As always, guests receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more or when using their Target RedCard.

Benefits of Target Circle

Target Circle members enjoy offers, personalized deals and more ways to save year-round, including 1% earnings rewards on non-RedCard purchases to use on future Target trips and 5% off a shopping trip during the guest's birthday month. Over the past year alone, Target Circle members have saved more than $1 billion. (Guests using a Target RedCard continue to receive 5% off all Target purchases, which adds to Target Circle deals for even more savings.) Target Circle also gives members the chance to vote to determine where Target directs funds in their communities. With each qualifying Target trip, guests earn one vote and can use their votes to help direct the retailer's donations to local nonprofit organizations. At the end of each quarterly voting period, Target allocates donations to the nonprofits based on the percentage of votes they receive. Guests can create a free Target Circle account via the Target app or on Target.com.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

